Rachel Brosnahan Will Play Lois Lane in SUPERMAN: LEGACY

Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to play Lois Lane in DC's upcoming Superman: Legacy film.

Deadline reports that Brosnahan has joined the film after months of audition tapes and in-person screen tests. She will star alongside David Corenswet, who will play Superman.

The decision was made after Brosnahan and Corenswet did a test in full costume and makeup in front of DC co-chairs Peter Safran and James Gunn, who will also direct.

Brosnahan is an Award-Winning actress and producer. She has won an Emmy with four nominations, two Golden Globes, two Critics' Choice Award and three SAG Awards. Brosnahan's production company Scrap Paper Pictures signed a first look deal with Amazon Studios in 2019.

She executive produced and starred in Amazon's "Yearly Departed" season 1, as well as executive produced season 2. Brosnahan's next film Dead for a Dollar also starring Willem Dafoe and Christoph Waltz, premiered at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival and is currently in theaters.

In 2021, she was seen in the historical drama The Courier, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and in 2020, she was seen in I'm Your Woman, which she starred in and produced, directed by Julia Hart and co-written/produced with Jordan Horowitz.

She is also attached to star and produce The Switch with Amblin Partners, as well as Helen and Teacher. Other film credits include Patriots' Day, The Finest Hours, Louder Than Bombs, and Beautiful Creatures.

The final season of Amazon series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.", in which she plays the titular character, premiered earlier this year. She had a breakout turn as Rachel Posner in Netflix's groundbreaking series "House of Cards," which earned her first Emmy nomination, as well as a SAG nomination for 'Best Ensemble.'

On stage, Brosnahan last starred as Desdemona in Sam Gold's off-Broadway production of Othello opposite Daniel Craig and David Oyelowo. She made her Broadway debut for the Roundabout Theater Company's The Big Knife opposite Bobby Cannavale, Richard Kind and Marin Ireland.