Rachel Brosnahan Will Play Lois Lane in SUPERMAN: LEGACY

The decision was made after Brosnahan and Corenswet did a test in full costume and makeup in front of DC co-chairs.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Laura Benanti on the 'Joy' of Filming a 'Raunchy Comedy' Like NO HARD FEELINGS Photo 1 Interview: Laura Benanti on the 'Joy' of Filming the 'Raunchy' NO HARD FEELINGS
Video: Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover in CARPOOL KARAOKE Photo 2 Video: Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover
WICKED: PART TWO to Premiere Earlier Than Expected Photo 3 WICKED: PART TWO to Premiere Earlier Than Expected
Exclusive: Watch the GIRLS5EVA Cast Rock Out to 'Freedom! '90' on CARPOOL KARAOKE Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch the GIRLS5EVA Cast Sing 'Freedom! '90' on CARPOOL KARAOKE

Rachel Brosnahan Will Play Lois Lane in SUPERMAN: LEGACY

Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to play Lois Lane in DC's upcoming Superman: Legacy film.

Deadline reports that Brosnahan has joined the film after months of audition tapes and in-person screen tests. She will star alongside David Corenswet, who will play Superman.

The decision was made after Brosnahan and Corenswet did a test in full costume and makeup in front of DC co-chairs Peter Safran and James Gunn, who will also direct.

Brosnahan is an Award-Winning actress and producer. She has won an Emmy with four nominations, two Golden Globes, two Critics' Choice Award and three SAG Awards. Brosnahan's production company Scrap Paper Pictures signed a first look deal with Amazon Studios in 2019.

She executive produced and starred in Amazon's "Yearly Departed" season 1, as well as executive produced season 2. Brosnahan's next film Dead for a Dollar also starring Willem Dafoe and Christoph Waltz, premiered at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival and is currently in theaters.

In 2021, she was seen in the historical drama The Courier, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and in 2020, she was seen in I'm Your Woman, which she starred in and produced, directed by Julia Hart and co-written/produced with Jordan Horowitz.

She is also attached to star and produce The Switch with Amblin Partners, as well as Helen and Teacher. Other film credits include Patriots' Day, The Finest Hours, Louder Than Bombs, and Beautiful Creatures.

The final season of Amazon series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.", in which she plays the titular character, premiered earlier this year. She had a breakout turn as Rachel Posner in Netflix's groundbreaking series "House of Cards," which earned her first Emmy nomination, as well as a SAG nomination for 'Best Ensemble.'

On stage, Brosnahan last starred as Desdemona in Sam Gold's off-Broadway production of Othello opposite Daniel Craig and David Oyelowo. She made her Broadway debut for the Roundabout Theater Company's The Big Knife opposite Bobby Cannavale, Richard Kind and Marin Ireland.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Yanmar Unveils 未ル(Miru) Animation Project at Anime Expo 2023 Photo
Yanmar Unveils '未ル(Miru)' Animation Project at Anime Expo 2023

At this prestigious event, Yanmar will proudly present its animation project, “未ル(Miru)”, an exciting tale where the main character embarks on an epic adventure in a world where robots coexist, while nature faces a looming threat. The anime also showcases a robot that originated from an original concept by Yanmar’s own designers.

2
Lauren Alaina to Perform Unreleased Song on THE BACHELORETTE Photo
Lauren Alaina to Perform Unreleased Song on THE BACHELORETTE

Fresh off the release of her six-song Big Loud Records debut, Unlocked, multi-platinum powerhouse Lauren Alaina will take the stage on an upcoming episode of ABC's The Bachelorette. The episode will feature a special one-on-one date with an intimate performance of an all-new, unreleased song by Alaina for the newest Bachelorette, Charity Lawson.

3
Video: R.E.M. Partners With THE BEAR Series For New Music Video Photo
Video: R.E.M. Partners With THE BEAR Series For New Music Video

On May 15, “Strange Currencies (Remix)” was featured prominently in the official trailer for Season 2 of The Bear, which follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they turn their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level restaurant.

4
Cast Set for Film Adaptation of Eric B. Sirotas FRANKENSTEIN, Now Streaming Photo
Cast Set for Film Adaptation of Eric B. Sirota's FRANKENSTEIN, Now Streaming

The cast has been revealed for the film adaptation of the long-running Off-Broadway musical, Frankenstein, by Eric B. Sirota, which has been released and is now available to stream.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Listen: Hear a Preview of Olivia Rodrigo's New 'Vampire' Single From Upcoming 'GUTS' AlbumListen: Hear a Preview of Olivia Rodrigo's New 'Vampire' Single From Upcoming 'GUTS' Album
BLACK MIRROR Season Six Tops Netflix's TV RatingsBLACK MIRROR Season Six Tops Netflix's TV Ratings
Productivity Media & Black Fawn Films Partner for Ten-Title Genre Film SlateProductivity Media & Black Fawn Films Partner for Ten-Title Genre Film Slate
TEEN MOM: THE NEXT CHAPTER Sets MTV Return DateTEEN MOM: THE NEXT CHAPTER Sets MTV Return Date

Videos

Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer Video Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET