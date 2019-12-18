RUSSELL PETERS: DEPORTED Premieres Jan. 17

Amazon Studios today announced the launch date for the latest one-hour stand-up special from global comedy rockstar Russell Peters. Russell Peters: Deported will premiere on Friday, January 17, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

In the special, recorded in front of a sold-out audience at Mumbai's NSCI Stadium, Peters hilariously explores his life as a middle-aged man dealing with health issues, relationships and fatherhood. The one-hour special also features Peters' lightning-fast signature improv with the audience.

Russell Peters was recently named as one of Rolling Stone's 50 Best Comics of All Time. He started doing stand-up at the age of nineteen at open mics in his native Toronto, and spent the next fifteen years honing his craft at clubs across Canada and the UK. In 2004, Peters gained critical and global recognition for his CTV "Comedy Now!" special and soon became the first comedian to sell-out Toronto's Air Canada Centre in 2007. His subsequent tours were captured in his successful specials, broadcast on Showtime and Comedy Central: Outsourced in 2006; Red, White and Brown in 2008; and The Green Card Tour in 2010. In 2013, Peters became the first comedian to create a Netflix Original Comedy Special. Peters' most recent world tour, Almost Famous, a celebration of his twenty-five years in the business, once again set attendance records across the globe, from Canada to Singapore to Madison Square Garden, resulting in his being nominated alongside Jeff Dunham and Kevin Hart as "Billboard's Top Touring Comic in 2015."

The special is produced by 3rd World Productions and Comedy Dynamics for Amazon Prime Video, and executive produced by Russell Peters, Clayton Peters, Paul Canterna, Brian Volk-Weiss and Cisco Henson.

Prime members can stream the stand-up special exclusively via the Prime Video app for TVs, connected devices including Fire TV, mobile devices and online. Members can also download the special to mobile devices for offline viewing at no additional cost to their membership. The special is a global release and available on PrimeVideo.com for Prime Video members in more than 200 countries and territories.

Watch a promo for the special here:





