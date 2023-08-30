RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK Sets Guest Judges For Season 5

The show returns this fall on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide, day-and-date with its local airing on BBC3 in the UK. 

By: Aug. 30, 2023

Fancy a cuppa guest judges? “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” will be back soon for its fifth season as Mama Ru returns with a gorgeous new set of glamazon queens for the award-winning reality series. The show returns this fall on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide, day-and-date with its local airing on BBC3 in the UK. 

In anticipation of the sickening new season, World of Wonder has just REVEALED this year's nine extra-special guest judges, who will be joining drag icon and judge supremo, RuPaul Charles, as it is determined who will be awarded the coveted title of the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar.

Each week, the queens face challenges that test their drag skills to the max. Although the crucial decision lies with Mama Ru and her loyal Drag Race UK besties and judging panel - Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton - a host of celebrity Drag Race super fans will also be joining in on the fun to help deliberate the fate of the queens.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” Season 5 Celebrity Guest Judges:

Comedian, actor and writer, Aisling Bea

Pop star, stage star, singer-songwriter, Alexandra Burke

Actor and OBE, and pithy legal eagle from The Good Wife, Cush Jumbo

Designer, actor, producer and musician, Daphne Guinness

Actor, comedian and presenter of the hotly anticipated BBC TV series Survivor, Joel Dommett

Supermodel and London fashion icon, Kristen McMenamy

Pop icon, singer-songwriter, Sophie-Ellis Bextor

BAFTA Award winning stage, film and television actor, Suranne Jones

Famed for her role as Elle in Heartstopper and about to make her Dr Who debut, actor Yasmin Finney

There are also a number of fabulous celebrity cameos as the competition unfolds and they are:

Vogue royalty Edward Enninful OBE stops by the Werk Room with Ru, and helps the queens with fashion advice ahead of the iconic design challenge and as an extra special treat, he also brings along a furry friend.

One of Drag Race’s toughest and most iconic challenges, Snatch Game welcomes celebrity players, Carol Vorderman and Alexandra Burke as they offer up their best Blankety Blanks.

Much loved “Strictly Come Dancing” star, Karen Hauer brings her stellar choreography and coaching skills, patience and charm to “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK,” as she helps the queens take on the daunting Rusical challenge. 

Choreographer to the stars, Claudimar Neto, guides the finalists through an all singing all dancing number for the Finale Eleganza Extravaganza.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is commissioned by Fiona Campbell, Controller for Youth Audiences, BBC Three and Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC. The Executive Producers for World of Wonder are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, Bruce McCoy and Johnni Javier and the BBC Commissioning Editor is Ruby Kuraishe.



