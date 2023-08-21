RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Greenlit For New Seasons on MTV & Paramount+

Following an impressive 9 Emmy® Award nominations across the franchise, the most for any reality competition series this year, MTV and Paramount+ TODAY announced that RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked have been greenlit for new seasons.

The record-breaking competition series RuPaul’s Drag Race will introduce a new group of fabulous queens for a highly anticipated 16th season, which debuts 15 years after the very first episode premiered in 2009. The Emmy® Award-winning after-show, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked also returns, airing each week after brand new episodes of Drag Race, in addition to the return of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked.

This past year, in the face of threats and censorship against drag performers and the LGBTQ+ community, the show’s production company, World of Wonder, created the first-ever Drag Defense Fund with a donation from MTV and “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The 501C3 supports the ACLU’s work to defend and ensure LGBTQ+ rights, and has already raised over $1.5 million.

For more information on RuPaul's Drag Race and up-to-date news, go to mtvpress.com

RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked are produced by World of Wonder Productions.

