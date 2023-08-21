RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Greenlit For New Seasons on MTV & Paramount+

The record-breaking competition series RuPaul’s Drag Race will introduce a new group of fabulous queens for a highly anticipated 16th season.

Aug. 21, 2023

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Greenlit For New Seasons on MTV & Paramount+

Following an impressive 9 Emmy® Award nominations across the franchise, the most for any reality competition series this year, MTV and Paramount+ TODAY announced that RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked have been greenlit for new seasons.

The record-breaking competition series RuPaul’s Drag Race will introduce a new group of fabulous queens for a highly anticipated 16th season, which debuts 15 years after the very first episode premiered in 2009. The Emmy® Award-winning after-show, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked also returns, airing each week after brand new episodes of Drag Race, in addition to the return of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked.

This past year, in the face of threats and censorship against drag performers and the LGBTQ+ community, the show’s production company, World of Wonder, created the first-ever Drag Defense Fund with a donation from MTV and “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The 501C3 supports the ACLU’s work to defend and ensure LGBTQ+ rights, and has already raised over $1.5 million.

For more information on RuPaul’s Drag Race and up-to-date news, go to mtvpress.com and follow RuPaul’s Drag Race on X, Instagram, TikTok, Threads and Facebook for all the latest tea.

RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked are produced by World of Wonder Productions.

SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks:

SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks is one of the preeminent media entities in the world that connects with global audiences through its iconic brands – MTV, Comedy Central, CMT, SHOWTIME, PopTV, Logo, Smithsonian Channel, Paramount Network and TV Land.

MTV Entertainment Studios produces 120+ series annually, including some of today’s biggest hits such as Yellowstone, Emily in Paris, 1923, 1883, George & Tammy, South Park, Tulsa King, The Daily Show, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Challenge and Jersey Shore, to name a few, as well as award-winning documentaries through its acclaimed MTV Documentary Films.

About Paramount+

Paramount+, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, combines live sports, breaking news and a Mountain of Entertainment™.

The premium streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel.

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, the service's cornerstone plan, is also home to SHOWTIME content including scripted hits, critically acclaimed nonfiction projects, SHOWTIME SPORTS® (including industry-leading SHOWTIME Boxing) and films. This premium plan includes unmatched events and sports programming through the local live CBS stream, including golf to basketball and more, plus streaming access to CBS News Network for 24/7 news and CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis.



