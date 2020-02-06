RUNT, Starring Cameron Boyce, Will Premiere at Mammoth Film Festival

Deadline reports that Cameron Boyce's final film, "Runt," will premiere at The Mammoth Film Festival.

The festival runs from February 27-March 2.

Boyce played Cal, a teenage boy who, after a troubling incident transpires, proves to be a young man with a take-no-prisoners attitude.

The young actor died of an epileptic seizure this July. He was known for his role in several Disney Channel programs.

Read the original story on Deadline.





