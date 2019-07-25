ROOM 104 Returns to HBO on September 13

ROOM 104 returns for its third season FRIDAY, SEPT. 13 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT, exclusively on HBO.

Created by Jay and Mark Duplass (HBO's "Animals." and "Togetherness"), the late-night, half-hour anthology series ROOM 104 returns with 12 new episodes, telling unique and unexpected tales of the characters who pass through a single room of a typical American chain motel. While THE ROOM stays the same, every episode of the series features a different story, with the tone, plot, characters, and even the time period, changing with each installment.

Tapping into a variety of genres, from dark comedy to poignant drama to musical romance, the stories and characters featured in season 3 include: a man searching for a cure to his chronic skin condition; the caretaker of an exotic animal looking to make a sale; estranged siblings reuniting to make an investment; and more. Filled with plenty of twists and surprises, this season offers a new discovery from one episode to the next, telling tales of everyday people striving for connection and meaning inside a single room.

The season three cast includes Luke Wilson, Christine Woods, Eric Edelstein, Robert Longstreet, Dale Dickey, Tom Woodruff Jr., Arturo Castro, Gina Gallego, Fran'ois Chau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Iyana Halley, James Babson, Sam Richardson, Steve Little, Fred Melamed, Julianna Barwick, Atsuko Okatsuka, Gianni Arone, Jimmy Ray Flynn, Tony Plana, Angie Cepeda, Julian Acosta, Timm Sharp, Mary Mouser, Macon Blair, Kristina Harrison, Carl De Gregorio, Josh Fadem, David Paymer, Marielle Scott, Ashley Marie Jones, Jeremy Guskin, Mario Revolori, Ryan Coil, Nate Smith, Jessica Makinson, Paul F. Tompkins, June Squibb, Aislinn Paul, Jon Bass, Lily Mae Harrington, J.P. Giuliotti, Ian Merrigan and Aasif Mandvi.

Season two directors include: Shira Piven, Jenee LaMarque, Miguel Arteta, Doug Emmett, Patrick Brice, Ben Kasulke, Macon Blair, Mel Eslyn, So Yong Kim and Mark Duplass.

Season two writers include: Jenée LaMarque, Julian Wass, Miguel Arteta, Patrick Brice, Ben Kasulke, Macon Blair, Mel Eslyn, Sam Bain and Mark Duplass.

Season three credits: ROOM 104 was created by Mark Duplass and Jay Duplass; executive producers, Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Sydney Fleischmann, Mel Eslyn; producer, Tyler Romary.





Related Articles View More TV Stories