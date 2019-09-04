ROBOT CHICKEN Season 10 Premieres Sept. 29 on Adult Swim

Robot Chicken returns to celebrate 10 glorious seasons with new back-to-back episodes beginning Sunday, September 29th at Midnight and 12:15 a.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim.

The 10th season is a milestone for Adult Swim's hit show Robot Chicken, not for celebrating the 200th episode of the Emmy(R) Award winning show, but for attempting top-secret new formats that break new ground in animated sketch comedy! Um... or something like that.

Robot Chicken uses stop-motion animation to bring pop-culture parodies to life in a modern take on the variety/sketch show format. The series debuted February 2005 and remains among the top-rated original series on Adult Swim. ROBOT CHICKEN is created, and executive produced by Seth Green and Matthew Senreich, and their Stoopid Buddy Stoodios partners, John Harvatine IV and Eric Towner, also serve as executive producers. Green and Senreich also write, voice and with Tom Sheppard, direct the award-winning series.

Fans can catch previous seasons of ROBOT CHICKEN here.

Adult Swim (AdultSwim.com), launched in 2001, is a WarnerMedia network offering original and acquired animated and live-action series for young adults. Airing nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (ET/PT), Adult Swim is the #1 network with persons 18-34 and 18-49 and is seen in 94 million U.S. homes.

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, truTV and others. WarnerMedia is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).





Related Articles View More TV Stories