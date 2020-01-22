RIVIERA Season Two is Coming to Ovation

Ovation TV, America's only arts network, has acquired the U.S. broadcast rights for the second season of the Julia Stiles-led drama series Riviera (10 x 60') from Sky Studios. The arts network also signed a deal for the first season of Hooten & the Lady (8 x 60'), which will debut on Ovation's AVOD travel and culture channel JOURNY. The announcement was made today by Scott Woodward, EVP Programming and Production, Ovation.

The second season of Riviera immediately picks up from the shocking season 1 finale, with Georgina (Julia Stiles) continuing her battle for power in the Clios household, only this time, she's also trying to get away with murder. This season reveals the troubled past she left behind in America, as well as some new arrivals, the Eltham family, who have plenty of secrets of their own. Joining the cast is Will Arnett, Juliet Stevenson and Poppy Delevingne.

Hooten & the Lady is a British television series that follows the story of two treasure hunter partners, British Museum curator Lady Alexandra (Ophelia Lovibond) and hugely charismatic, roguish American adventurer Hooten (Michael Landes), in a series of global treasure-hunting escapades. Also starring Jessica Hynes and Jane Seymour.

"The first season of Riviera was a huge success and really connected with our audience," said Woodward. "Ovation will continue to air premium, international dramas that feature artistic storytelling. We're pleased to further our relationship with Sky Studios."

Hooten & the Lady will be available on JOURNY in summer 2020. The second season of Riviera will air on Ovation in Q4 2020. NBCUniversal Global Distribution is handling international sales for both of these series.





Related Articles View More TV Stories