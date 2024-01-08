RICK & MORTY Season 7 Sets Steelbook Blu-ray Disc, Blu-ray Disc & DVD Release

Go on an intergalactic adventure across the multi-verse with the critically acclaimed animated hit comedy series from Adult Swim when Rick and Morty: The Complete Seventh Season will be available to own Steelbook Blu-ray Disc, Blu-ray Disc and DVD beginning March 12, 2024.

Get ready to binge on one of cables #1 watched comedies - and follow the misadventures of America's favorite crazy scientist and his grandchildren with this outrageous set which includes all 10 episodes from Season 7, along with copious special features curated for the fans, including a deep look into season 7 and its characters: "Directing Unmortricken", "The Characters of Season 7", and "Inside Season 7".

Rick & Morty has won 2 Emmy Awards and has received 5 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Animation Program for 2023.

It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. “Rick and Morty,” 100 years! Or at least until season 10!

SPECIAL FEATURES:

10 Inside the Episodes (Featurettes) – Take a deeper look into each of the ten episodes from the season.

Directing Unmortricken (Featurette) - Jacob Hair walks us through the challenges of making one of the most ambitious and action-packed episodes in the series history, centered on the climatic showdown between Rick and his arch-nemesis.

The Characters of Season 7 - A wide-ranging look at how the character team crafted this season's most impressive and challenging new designs. For example, how did the team create Jerricky, which consists of fusing two iconic characters together.

Inside Season 7- A deep dive on S7's biggest story shifts and reveals, plus an overall look at the making of the season from the perspective of various members of the crew.

With Blu-ray's unsurpassed picture and sound, Rick and Morty: The Complete Seventh Season Blu-ray release will include 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1.

Lifetime to date, RICK AND MORTY has been viewed over 10 billion times globally, across linear, digital, and streaming.

Rick and Morty: The Complete Seventh Season will be available to purchase on Steelbook Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD both online and in-store at major retailers. The series is also now available to purchase Digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu and more.

About Adult Swim

Adult Swim is the leader in adult animation and #1 destination for young adults for over fifteen years, offering critically acclaimed, award-winning original and acquired series such as “Rick and Morty,” “Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal,” “The Eric Andre Show,” “SMILING FRIENDS,” “Unicorn: Warriors Eternal” and “My Adventures with Superman.”

Fan favorite anime block, Toonami, airs on Saturday nights and has expanded beyond acquisitions, producing original series including “Housing Complex C,” “Uzumaki,” “Lazarus” and “FLCL.” Adult Swim airs nightly from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. (ET/PT) on its linear channel and reaches fans via Max. Connect with Adult Swim on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. Subscribe to Adult Swim on YouTube.