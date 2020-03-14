REAL TIME and LAST WEEK TONIGHT to Take Indefinite Hiatus Due to Coronavirus Concerns

According to Deadline, REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER and LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER are both going dark indefinitely due to concerns regarding coronavirus.

There is no date announced for their return as of yet.

Maher announced the news on his show last night.

"As I said before, or maybe I didn't, so let me say it now: We are off next week," he said. "We had a hiatus week scheduled in about two weeks, but we said let's do it next week since everyone is freaking out and we want to see where this goes."

John Oliver has yet to address the dark period, but Last Week Tonight will have a "shortened episode" on March 15, where the situation will be discussed.

Read more on Deadline.





