REAL MURDERS OF LOS ANGELES Coming to Oxygen True Crime Hosted By Garcelle Beauvais

There's more to Los Angeles than the glitz and allure of Hollywood, the millionaires in tony Bel Air and Beverly Hills, or the agile surfers in Venice and Malibu.

In the City of Angels, as everyone strives for the unattainable high life, there are some who are willing to kill to get it. Oxygen True Crime expands its “Real Murders” franchise to Los Angeles as it looks beyond the city's glamorous façade to expose a dark underbelly where the pursuit of the American Dream can turn deadly.

“Real Murders of Los Angeles" premieres Friday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Actress and “Real Housewife of Beverly Hills” Garcelle Beauvais, an expert on all things L.A., takes viewers beyond the velvet rope as she serves as the show's narrator. Beauvais will guide viewers through twist and turns of true stories of victims whose dreams were shattered by ruthless killers whose lust for fame and fortune led them to commit salacious, sinful and scandalous murders.

Highlights of cases covered include:

A silent theater operator gunned downed at his own concession stand.

A newlywed killed at home by her husband's jilted ex-lover who used their ties to law enforcement to mask their involvement for years.

A curious UCLA student stabbed in the notorious “Manson Tunnel” which leads detectives on a dark journey through the occult.

A former Raiderette and aspiring actress who went to a photo shoot, but never returned.

Episode highlights from the season:

Murder on the Marquee—Premiering Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

After the proprietor of the thriving Silent Movie Theater is viciously gunned down in his own lobby, the LAPD leans on luck, a hit TV series and its vast network of informants to uncover a conspiracy to commit murder.

Final Photograph — Premiering Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

When a beloved model, actress and former L.A. Raiderette cheerleader vanishes in broad daylight after leaving her Hermosa Beach home, a media frenzy engulfs the entire city as detectives embark on a desperate search for a sociopathic killer.

Tunnel of Terror — Premiering Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Detectives are plunged into a world of occult worship and shadowy characters as they try to solve the brutal murder of a promising UCLA student found butchered in a railroad tunnel that has a diabolical reputation.

Once Bitten — Premiering Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

The shocking murder of a Van Nuys newlywed goes cold for 23 years until detectives bent on justice revisit the brutal evidence, including a bite mark on the victim's arm that leads them to the most unlikely killer.

“Real Murders of Los Angeles” is produced by 44 Blue Productions, a North Road Company, with Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch, David Hale and Carey Zeiser serving as executive producers.

