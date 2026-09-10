READY TO LOVE: CHICAGO to Premiere on OWN

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OWN's dating series READY TO LOVE is heading to Chicago for an all-new season, premiering Friday, October 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on OWN. READY TO LOVE: CHICAGO follows a vibrant group of successful Black singles in their 30s and 40s as they navigate the excitement, challenges, and unexpected twists of finding lasting love in the Windy City.

Hosted by comedian and relationship expert Thomas 'Nephew Tommy' Miles, the long-running series has become a fan favorite for its authentic portrayal of modern dating and Black relationships. Now, for the first time, the franchise brings its search for love to Chicago. Against the backdrop of one of America's most vibrant and culturally rich cities, a diverse group of professionals, including entrepreneurs, executives, attorneys, creatives, and community leaders, take a chance on finding lasting connection. The season also features the franchise's first-ever sibling duo searching for love side by side.

Throughout the season, Tommy encourages the singles to look beyond first impressions and focus on the qualities that create strong, lasting partnerships. Through candid conversations about compatibility, communication, family, values, and future goals, the hopeful romantics must decide whether they're truly ready to take a chance on love.

READY TO LOVE is produced for OWN by Will Packer Media and Blink49 Studios.

About Will Packer Media

Led by Hollywood producer Will Packer, Will Packer Media is a first-of-its-kind production and branded content company focused on the New American Mainstream audience, with an urban millennial core. In partnership with Discovery, Inc. and Universal Pictures, the company produces episodic scripted and unscripted series across television and digital platforms, compelling content for brand clients, and short-form digital content for millennial audiences. Will Packer's films have earned more than $1 billion, with ten opening at number one at the box office.

About Blink49 Studios

Blink49 Studios is a next-generation independent studio that develops, produces and finances premium entertainment IP across scripted and unscripted programming, brand-funded entertainment, creator-led content and short-form vertical storytelling. Headquartered in Toronto with offices in Los Angeles, Vancouver and New York, Blink49 is backed by strategic partners Fifth Season and Bell Media.

Beyond its scripted and unscripted content units, Blink49 has built one integrated ecosystem connecting creators, brands, audiences and platforms through its studio ventures initiative, which includes Creator Studios, developing creator-led IP across scripted, unscripted and digital platforms; Brand Studio, its brand-funded entertainment division; and its Vertical division, dedicated to short-form serialized storytelling.

Through strategic investments, acquisitions and partnerships, including Front Street Pictures, Pier21 Films, Stapleview and Lighthearted Entertainment, Blink49 has built an integrated North American production platform that develops, produces and monetizes premium entertainment for leading broadcasters, streamers, brands and global partners.

About OWN

OWN is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey's heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination among today's most innovative storytellers. OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Warner Bros. Discovery. The venture also includes the award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on Max, discovery+, WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs.

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