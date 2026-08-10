READING LOLITA IN TEHRAN to Arrive on VOD This Month
Golshifteh Farahani, Zar Amir, and Mina Kavani star in the Iran-set drama about banned literature.
READING LOLITA IN TEHRAN, the film adaptation of Azar Nafisi's memoir directed by Eran Riklis, is set to become available on video on demand, including on Kanopy, later this month. The drama follows a professor in revolutionary Iran who secretly gathers seven of her female students to read and discuss forbidden works of Western literature, including Lolita and Pride and Prejudice. The film stars Golshifteh Farahani, Zar Amir, and Mina Kavani.
Synopsis
Italy, Israel | 2026 | 107 Minutes | Persian, English
READING LOLITA IN TEHRAN previously opened in theaters nationwide, bringing Nafisi's acclaimed memoir to wide theatrical release. More on that engagement is available in READING LOLITA IN TEHRAN to Open Nationwide in Theaters.