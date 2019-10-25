RCA Inspiration, Essential Worship Announce Music Partnership With All Nations Worship Assembly

RCA Inspiration and Essential Worship, both divisions of Provident Label Group and Sony Music Entertainment, have announced a strategic music partnership with the global ministry, All Nations Worship Assembly, which is headquartered in Chicago, IL, and has campuses across the U.S. in Atlanta, GA, Huntsville, AL, Memphis, TN, Baltimore, MD, San Bernardino, CA, and Louisville, KY, as well as in Toronto, Ontario in Canada.

Under this collaboration, which was just unveiled at the World Changers Summit hosted by All Nations in Chicago, leading gospel and inspirational music label RCA Inspiration, and Essential Worship, Essential Music Publishing's church and worship leader resourcing platform, will release new music from All Nations' various campuses and worship leaders. Phil Thornton, Senior Vice President and GM, RCA Inspiration, says, "The RCAI and Provident teams look forward to being able to bless the world through All Nations' music ministry. Together we can help to change lives!"

Holly Zabka, Vice President, Essential Music Publishing, adds,

"Essential Worship is honored to partner with All Nations Worship Assembly in carrying the songs and sound of the church, its worship leaders and communities to the global church."

All Nations' Founder and Senior Pastor Dr. Matthew Stevenson, III is equally excited about the prospects of this new venture. He says, "All Nations Worship Assembly is proud to announce that as a movement we are now partnering with Provident/Sony Music to expand our global reach. Music has always been an intricate part of the All Nations story and now Provident/Sony Music is enabling us to take our sound to all nations."





