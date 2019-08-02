RAY DONOVAN Returns to Showtime on November 17

Ray Donovan is back Sunday, November 17th at 8PM ET/PT!

Season seven of RAY DONOVAN finds Ray (Liev Schreiber in his three-time Emmy nominated and five-time Golden Globe nominated role) working to be the man his family needs him to be. While he makes progress with Dr. Amiot (five-time Emmy and Golden Globe winner Alan Alda), there are dangers from the past that require the RAY DONOVAN of old.

A Showtime production, RAY DONOVAN also stars Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Katherine Moennig, Pooch Hall, Kerris Dorsey, Devon Bagby and Graham Rogers, with Oscar® winner and multiple Emmy-nominated actress Sarandon (returning as a series regular). The 12-episode season of RAY DONOVAN is currently in production in New York. RAY DONOVAN is executive produced by David Hollander, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro, and was created by Ann Biderman.

