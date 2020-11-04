RATINGS: THE VIEW Ranks No. 1 in Households for the First Time

For the week of Oct. 19, 2020.

For the week of Oct. 19, 2020, the most recent week including syndication, ABC's "The View" ranked No. 1 in Households (2.1 rtg) for the 7th consecutive week, leading "Dr. Phil" (2.0 rtg) and NBC's "Today Third Hour" (1.7 rtg), among the daytime network and Syndicated talk shows and news programs. In fact, season to date, "The View" ranks No. 1 in Households (2.2 rtg) for the first time in its 24-year history at this point in the season.

"The View" averaged 2.983 million Total Viewers, 369,000 Women 25-54 and 238,000 Women 18-49, during the week of Oct. 26, 2020, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research.

On Monday (10/26/20) with guest Kamala Harris, "The View" delivered its 2nd most-watched telecast (3.137 million) in 6 months-since 4/28/20, behind only the 9/30/20 telecast with guest Bernie Sanders.

On Friday (10/30/20), with its annual Halloween telecast, "The View" grew in Total Viewers by 9% (2.843 million vs. 2.599 million on 10/31/19) compared to its year-ago Halloween telecast. In fact, "The View" delivered its most-watched Halloween telecast in 4 years-since 10/31/16.

For the 2nd week in a row, "The View" turned in Total Viewers increases both week to week (+4% - 2.983 million vs. 2.880 million) and year to year (+18% - 2.983 million vs. 2.526 million).

Season to date, "The View" is up compared to the same point last season in Total Viewers (+14% - 2.924 million vs. 2.568 million), delivering its most-watched season in 6 years-since the 2014-15 season.

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Women 25-54 and Women 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 10/26/20), Previous Week (w/o 10/19/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 10/28/19), or as dated. Most Current: Season 2020-2021 (9/7 - 11/1/20) and Season 2019-2020 (9/2 - 11/3/20). Syndication Season (9/14 - 10/252/20). *Beginning 8/31/20, national ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing. Averages based on regular telecasts.

*COPYRIGHT ©2020 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All photography is copyrighted material and is for editorial use only. Images are not to be archived, altered, duplicated, resold, retransmitted or used for any other purposes without written permission of ABC. Images are distributed to the press in order to publicize current programming. Any other usage must be licensed. Photos posted for Web use must be at the low resolution of 72dpi, no larger than 2×3 in size.

View More TV Stories Related Articles