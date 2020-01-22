RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Wins The Week Of Jan. 13-17 In 18-49

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has won the late-night ratings week of Jan. 13-17 in the key demographic of adults 18-49, as well as women 18-49 and adults, men and women 18-34, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

"Tonight's" 0.37 rating for the week in adults 18-49 topped the 0.35 of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and the 0.29 of "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Last week at 12:35 a.m. ET, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" topped "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and ABC's "Nightline" in nine of nine key demographics - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54. Season to date, "Late Night" ranks #1 versus "Late Late Show" and "Nightline" in all key ratings measures.

On the digital / social front, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" achieved its best week of Youtube viewing ever, with more than 83 million views.

That topped the show's previous high of 70 million set last month and is up +98% from the prior week and up +83% from the show's 2019 weekly average. "Tonight's" new content views for the week were led by Selena Gomez's segments, which totaled 13 million Youtube views alone.

"Tonight" again ranked as the #1 most-watched Entertainment program of the week on YouTube, topping the nearest scripted competitor in this measure by 37 million views (Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Video Views [YouTube], LF//TV Universe // Episodic, 1/13/20-1/19/20; Brand Type: TV Shows. Excludes Children's programs). "Tonight" also generated the top two most-watched Entertainment Youtube videos of the week in the late-night daypart, with Jimmy's interview of Selena Gomez (8 million views) and Jimmy and Selena playing "Can You Feel It?" (5 million views, Source: ListenFirst Media Content Rankings; LF // TV Universe // Episodic; Brands: TV Shows; Late Fringe Daypart; Talk Format; ListenFirst Content Video Views [YouTube]; 1/13/20-1/19/20).

"Late Night with Seth Meyers," despite only airing three originals last week, was responsible for two of the week's top six most-viewed Youtube videos in the late-night daypart, with Monday's and Wednesday's "A Closer Look" totaling more than 6 million views (Source: ListenFirst Media Content Rankings; LF // TV Universe // Episodic; Brands: TV Shows; Late Fringe Daypart; Talk Format; ListenFirst Content Video Views [YouTube]; 1/13/20-1/19/20).

"A Little Late with Lilly Singh," despite only running three first-run episodes last week, generated a 25% bump in week-over-week Youtube viewing of new content (800,000 views). In total library views, "A Little Late" earned 1.6 million total Youtube views, which marks the show's best week since November.

Since its premiere on Sept. 16, "A Little Late" has earned 41 million views on YouTube, to rank #1 across all new series in that time-frame (Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF// TV Universe // Episodic; ListenFirst Video Views [YouTube]; Brand Type: TV Shows; Season: 1; 9/16/19-1/19/20).

Also since its premiere, "A Little Late" ranks as the most-social freshman series across all dayparts, with more than 6 million Total Interactions over the major social platforms (Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF// TV Universe // Episodic; ListenFirst Content Response Score [Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube]; Brand Type: TV Shows; Season: 1; 9/16/19-1/19/20).

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of Jan. 13-17. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.37 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.35/3 *

ABC "Kimmel," 0.29/2 *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.20/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.21/2 *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.18/2 *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.13/2 *

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.831 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.075 million viewers *

ABC "Kimmel," 1.770 million viewers *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.075 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.071 million viewers *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.255 million viewers *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.579 million viewers *

* Friday's "Late Show," "Kimmel," "Late Night," "Late Late Show" and "A Little Late" were encores, with all but "Kimmel's" excluded from these averages. "Late Night" and "A Little Late" also excluded their Thursday telecasts, which were encores.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.41 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.44/4

ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.21/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.25/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.20/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.16/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.997 viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.593 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.932 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.140 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.325 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.288 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.696 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF JAN. 13-17

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.16

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.09

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.13

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.33

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.29

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.604 million viewers

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.243 million viewers

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.351 million viewers



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.642 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.540 million viewers





