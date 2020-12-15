RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Places Second in Late Night

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" ranked #2 in the 18-49 demo for the week of Dec. 7-11, topping "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and in line with its season average.

In total viewers, "The Tonight Show" drew 1.43 million viewers, slightly above its season average of 1.42 million viewers.

At 12:30 a.m., "Late Night with Seth Meyers" ranked #1 in 18-49 vs. "Late Late Show with James Corden."

Socially, "The Tonight Show" has, by far, the most interactions between "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live" this season. "The Tonight Show" is #2 most social program across all of TV (and #1 in broadcast) since its season premiere on Sept. 21 having generated 15 million total interactions.

In comparison, "The Tonight Show's" 15 million interactions for the season more than double Colbert's 6.2 million and Kimmel's 3.8 million.