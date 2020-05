RATINGS: THE MASKED SINGER Tops Demo Race for FOX on Wednesday

FOX (5.556 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.4, #1) was once again the demo victor on Wednesday with fresh installments of "The Masked Singer" (7.081 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.8, #1) and "The Masked Singer: After the Mask" (4.031 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.9, #4).

CBS (6.575 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #2) took home the silver with a new "Survivor: Winners at War" (7.907 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.5, #2), a second "Survivor: Winners at War" (7.244 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.4, #3) and the season finale of "SEAL Team" (4.574 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6).

Next up was NBC (4.390 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) with its repeat lineup of "Chicago Med" (4.412 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6), "Chicago Fire" (4.493 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6) and "Chicago PD" (4.265 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6).

Meanwhile, ABC (2.848 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) offered up its mix of "The Goldbergs" (4.346 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.8, #5), "Single Parents" (2.877 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T10), "American Housewife" (2.831 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T10), a second "Single Parents" (2.233 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.4, #13) and a special "Shark Tank" (2.400 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T10).

And finally, the season finale of "Riverdale" (0.683 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #14) and a repeat "Bulletproof" (0.315 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.1, #15) rounded out the night on The CW (0.499 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - Survivor: Winners at War

0.00% - THE GOLDBERGS (vs. 4/22/20)

0.00% - Riverdale

-10.00% - The Masked Singer

-16.67% - AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE (vs. 4/22/20)

-20.00% - SINGLE PARENTS (vs. 4/22/20)

-25.00% - The Masked Singer: After the Mask

-25.00% - SEAL Team

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+75.00% - Survivor: Winners at War - 9:00 (vs. THE AMAZING RACE 31)

+50.00% - THE MASKED SINGER (vs. Empire)

+25.00% - SHARK TANK (vs. Whiskey Cavalier)

+7.14% - Survivor: Winners at War - 8:00

0.00% - SEAL Team

-10.00% - THE MASKED SINGER: AFTER THE MASK (vs. Star)

-27.27% - The Goldbergs

-33.33% - Riverdale

-42.86% - SINGLE PARENTS - 9:30

-44.44% - SINGLE PARENTS - 8:30 (vs. Schooled)

-50.00% - AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE (vs. Modern Family)





