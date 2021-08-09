RATINGS: THE BACHELORETTE Hits Summer High in AD18-49

One week ahead of its season finale, "The Bachelorette" shot up over the prior week by 20% among Adults 18-49 (1.2/9 vs. 1.0/7) to match its highest-rated telecast this summer in the Live+3 Day ratings. "The Bachelorette" also grew week to week by 10% in Total Viewers (4.5 million vs. 4.1 million).

"The Celebrity Dating Game" improved over the previous week by 5% in Total Viewers (2.0 million vs. 1.9 million) and held even week to week among Adults 18-49 (0.4/3).

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 8/2/21. Beginning 8/31/20, National Program Ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing.

