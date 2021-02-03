RATINGS: TAMRON HALL Soars Week to Week by 33% in Women 25-54

During the week of Jan. 18, 2021, "Tamron Hall" built over the prior week by 7% with Total Viewers (1.131 million vs. 1.056 million) and by 33% with Women 25-54 (0.4 rating vs. 0.3 rating), while holding even week to week in Households (0.8 rating).

During the week of Jan. 18, Tamron caught up with actress Chrissy Metz; the cast of "If Not Now, When?" including Meagan Good, Tamara Bass, Mekia Cox and Meagan Holder; popular carpenter and designer Ty Pennington; lifestyle expert Clinton Kelly; and the Tiara Twins. "Tamron Hall" looked at the effects of the pandemic on our children, from toddlers to teens. The show also explored the hottest new food trends and inspiring interior design stories.

"Tamron Hall" is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is executive produced by Hall and Candi Carter, and Carter serves as showrunner. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.

For times and channels, go to www.TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.