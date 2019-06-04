RATINGS: Stanley Cup Finals Send NBC to the Top on Monday

NBC (5.001 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.4, #1) held onto the top spot on Monday with its presentation of the "Stanley Cup Finals, Game 4" (5.001 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.4, #2).

ABC (4.845 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.2, #2) then was a competitive second with a new "The Bachelorette" (5.490 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.5, #1) and a repeat "Celebrity Family Feud" (3.554 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3).

Next up was FOX (2.772 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3) with a new "Beat Shazam" (2.848 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4) followed by the return of "So You Think You Can Dance" (2.696 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4).

Meanwhile, CBS (4.493 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) offered up its mix of "The Neighborhood" (4.759 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4), "Man with a Plan" (3.957 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #7), a new "The Code" (4.610 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8) and "Bull" (4.511 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8).

And finally, The CW (0.776 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) rounded out the night with encores of "Masters of Illusion 21st Anniversary Special" (1.017 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.2, #10) and "Burden of Truth" (0.536 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.1, #11).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+36.36% - The Bachelorette

+16.67% - Beat Shazam

-28.57% - THE CODE (vs. 5/20/19)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+40.00% - SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE (vs. 9-1-1 (Repeat))

0.00% - BEAT SHAZAM (vs. So You Think You Can Dance)

0.00% - THE CODE (vs. NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (Repeat))

-6.25% - The Bachelorette

-6.67% - Stanley Cup Finals, Game 4





