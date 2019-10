RATINGS: SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL on NBC Wins the Night

NBC (13.341 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 4.0, #1) was still the network to beat on Sunday with its NFL mix of "Football Night in America #1" (5.152 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 1.4, #6), "Football Night in America #2" (6.417 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 1.8, #5), "Football Night in America #3" (14.276 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 4.2, #3) and "Sunday Night Football" (16.177 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 5.0, #2).

FOX (9.429 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 3.0, #2) then got a boost into second thanks to a full hour of "The OT" (20.867 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 6.2, #1) followed by new episodes of "The Simpsons" (6.976 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 2.6, #4), "Bless the Harts" (3.181 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 1.3, #7), "Bob's Burgers" (2.454 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 1.1, #8) and "Family Guy" (2.229 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T9).

Next up was CBS (6.583 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T3) with originals from "60 Minutes" (8.381 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T9), "God Friended Me" (6.488 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T12) and "NCIS: Los Angeles" (6.556 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T12) plus the return of "Madam Secretary" (4.905 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T18).

Meanwhile, ABC (4.301 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T3) offered up a new "America's Funniest Home Videos" (4.147 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T15) alongside the debut of "Kids Say the Darndest Things" (5.399 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T9) plus new episodes of "Shark Tank" (3.900 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T12) and "The Rookie" (3.758 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T15).

And finally, The CW (1.549 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #5) closed out the night with the launch of "Batwoman" (1.799 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.5, #17) and the season premiere of "Supergirl" (1.299 million viewers, #19; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T18).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+188.89% - The Simpsons

+85.71% - Bless the Harts

+57.14% - Bob's Burgers

+28.57% - Family Guy

0.00% - Shark Tank

-12.50% - NCIS: Los Angeles

-14.29% - America's Funniest Home Videos

-14.29% - The Rookie

-25.37% - Sunday Night Football

-27.59% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

-30.00% - God Friended Me

-33.33% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

-45.45% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

-64.00% - 60 Minutes

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+150.00% - Batwoman (vs. The iHeartFestival Music Festival Night 1)

+100.00% - Supergirl (vs. The iHeartFestival Music Festival Night 1)

+44.44% - The Simpsons

+28.57% - FAMILY GUY (vs. Rel)

+28.57% - KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS (vs. Dancing with the Stars: Juniors)

+12.50% - 60 Minutes

+8.33% - BLESS THE HARTS (vs. Bob's Burgers)

0.00% - SHARK TANK (vs. Dancing with the Stars: Juniors)

0.00% - THE ROOKIE (vs. Shark Tank)

0.00% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

-4.55% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

-8.33% - Bob's Burgers (vs. Family Guy)

-10.71% - Sunday Night Football

-12.50% - NCIS: Los Angeles

-14.29% - America's Funniest Home Videos

-22.22% - God Friended Me

-25.00% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

-33.33% - Madam Secretary





Related Articles View More TV Stories