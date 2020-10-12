RATINGS: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE is Number One Show of Saturday Night

With host Bill Burr and musical guest Jack White.

The Oct. 10 telecast of "Saturday Night Live," with host Bill Burr and musical guest Jack White, has averaged a 4.7 rating in "live plus same day" household results from 44 local markets metered by Nielsen Media Research and a 2.2 rating in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.

Both figures top 16 of the 17 originals measured last season under Nielsen's current metered-market methodology (effective beginning Oct. 5, 2019), trailing over that span only the historic Dec. 21, 2019 telecast hosted by Eddie Murphy with musical guest Lizzo (6.7 in metered-market households, 3.4 in 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters, comparisons exclude the Sept. 28, 2019 "SNL" season premiere, which was not rated under current methodology). Last night's telecast also trails the week-ago high-rated 46th season premiere (5.6 in household, 2.9 in 18-49).

Versus "SNL's" 2019-20 averages since Oct. 5, last night's edition is up +12% in metered-market households (4.7 vs. 4.2) and up +22% in 18-49 in the local people meters (2.2 vs. 1.8).

Versus primetime programming on the Big 4 networks last night, "SNL" is easily the #1 show of the night in both metered-market households and in 18-49 in the local people meters, topping the #2 program, ABC's Miami-Clemson COLLEGE FOOTBALL by +62% in households (4.7 vs. 2.9) and +38% in 18-49 (2.2 vs. 1.6).

Delayed Viewing: Last week's season premiere has already more than doubled in 18-49 rating with delayed viewing, growing by +101% with digital and linear viewership measured to date, all the way from a 1.84 in "live plus same day" Nielsens to a 3.70. That Oct. 3 premiere had also added +4.8 million viewers overall via delayed viewing, from 8.2 million in L+SD Nielsens to 13.0 million.

Also note last season's Sept. 28 premiere has tripled in 18-49 rating with digital and linear delayed viewing to date, increasing by +205% from a 1.33 to a 4.06, and by +6.5 million persons from 6.1 million to 12.6 million in total viewers.

The Dec. 21 telecast, with host Eddie Murphy and musical guest Lizzo, has grown to a 7.10 rating in 18-49 and 21.6 million viewers overall with delayed viewing on digital and linear platforms to date.

Official-national ratings for the Oct. 10 edition of "Saturday Night Live," including viewership numbers, are due from Nielsen on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Digital / Social: "Saturday Night Live" ranked as last season's #2 most-viewed TV Entertainment program on YouTube, behind only "Tonight," generating 1.5 billion views on the platform (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings; LF//TV Universe // Episodic; Brand Type: TV Shows; New Video Views [YouTube]; 09/16/20-05/20/20 excludes WWE and Children's programs). Official Youtube video views were up +33% season to season.

Saturday Primetime Ratings:

Regarding today's Nielsens, keep in mind that the fast-affiliate ratings that came in at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT are not time zone-adjusted and are subject to change for live sports coverage.

NOTE: Primetime results are based on "fast affiliate time period" data from Nielsen Media Research. All ratings are "live plus same day" unless otherwise indicated.

