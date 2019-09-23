RATINGS: Rams-Browns Matchup as NBC's Top Primetime Show

In metered-market results, last night's Rams-Browns matchup on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" was the night's top primetime show, with a 12.8 rating, 23 share in metered-market households (not including digital) - as NBC easily won the night.

The Browns' first home NBC "SNF" game in 11 years delivered record "SNF" ratings in Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio.

Note that live streaming is not included in these NBC NFL overnights - full Total Audience Delivery (TAD) will be issued later and throughout season.

The overnight rating for NBC's Rams-Browns coverage peaked from 9:15-9:30 p.m. ET at a 13.5/23.

Top markets for Rams-Browns on NBC were: Cleveland (NBC "SNF" record) 38.5/60; Columbus (NBC "SNF" record) 23.8/39; New Orleans 22.9/32; Dayton 19.9/31; Buffalo 15.9/26; Cincinnati, 15.8/27; Milwaukee, 15.8/26; Tulsa, 15.6/24; Las Vegas, 15.5/26; Denver, 15.5/29; West Palm Beach, 15.4/25; Los Angeles, 15.3/31.

The Browns' 38.5/60 local rating in Cleveland is the highest for the team on NBC "SNF," topping by 16% their prior appearance (33.1/52 for Steelers-Browns, 9/14/08).

Last night's 23.8/39 rating for Rams-Browns in Columbus, Ohio is the highest rating ever for NBC "Sunday Night Football" in the market (topping a 21.8/33 for Bengals-Steelers in Week 17 in 2014).





