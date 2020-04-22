RATINGS: Prince Tribute Special Puts CBS on Top on Tuesday

CBS (6.883 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #1) still on top on Tuesday with a repeat "NCIS" (7.663 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4) and the special "Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince" (6.494 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1).

NBC (3.403 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) was the number two draw with repeats of "Ellen's Game of Games" (4.254 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T2), "Ellen's Game of Games" (3.689 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4) and "New Amsterdam" (2.267 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8).

Sharing the silver was FOX (2.804 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) with a repeat of "The Masked Singer" (2.665 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #7) plus the series finale of "Empire" (2.943 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T2).

Next up was ABC (2.381 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) with second runs of "The Conners" (3.805 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #6), "Bless This Mess" (2.478 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8), "Mixed-ish" (1.935 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8) and "Black-ish" (1.731 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #13) alongside a new "For Life" (2.170 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8).

And finally, the return of "The Flash" (1.119 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8) and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" (0.665 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #14) closed out the night on The CW (0.892 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+14.29% - Empire

0.00% - THE FLASH (vs. 3/17/20)

0.00% - DC's Legends of Tomorrow (vs. 3/17/20)

-20.00% - For Life

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+66.67% - Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince (vs. NCIS (Repeat)/NCIS: New Orleans)

+60.00% - Empire (vs. Mental Samurai)

0.00% - FOR LIFE (vs. 1969)

-20.00% - The Flash

-33.33% - DC's Legends of Tomorrow (vs. Roswell, New Mexico)





Related Articles View More TV Stories