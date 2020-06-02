RATINGS: Originals Push NBC in Front on Monday

NBC (3.630 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #1) edged out the competition on Monday with week two of "The Titan Games" (4.178 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T1) followed by the relocated "The Wall" (4.028 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T1) and a new "Songland" (2.683 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4).

ABC (3.584 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) was the number two draw with its mix of "Celebrity Family Feud" (5.123 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T1), a new "The Baker and the Beauty" (3.008 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4) and the season finale of "The Baker and the Beauty" (2.621 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8).

Next up was FOX (2.898 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) with repeats of "9-1-1" (3.015 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4) and "9-1-1: Lone Star" (2.782 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8).

Meanwhile, CBS (3.605 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) likewise served up second runs of "The Neighborhood" (4.009 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (3.564 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8), "All Rise" (3.060 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T11) and "Bull" (3.969 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T11).

And finally, the special "Iconic: TLC" (1.050 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #13) and a new "Roswell, New Mexico" (0.858 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #14) rounded out the night on The CW (0.954 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+166.67% - THE WALL (vs. 5/24/20)

+100.00% - ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (vs. 5/18/20)

+25.00% - The Baker and the Beauty

+20.00% - Songland

+14.29% - The Titan Games

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (vs. Burden of Truth (Repeat))

+50.00% - Iconic: TLC (vs. MASTERS OF ILLUSION 21st Anniversary Special (Repeat))

-37.50% - THE BAKER AND THE BEAUTY - 10:00 (vs. CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD (Repeat))

-42.86% - THE WALL (vs. Stanley Cup Finals, Game 4)

-42.86% - THE TITAN GAMES (vs. Stanley Cup Finals, Game 4)

-57.14% - Songland (vs. Stanley Cup Finals, Game 4)

-60.00% - THE BAKER AND THE BEAUTY - 9:00 (vs. The Bachelorette)

