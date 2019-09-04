RATINGS: NIGHTLINE Ranks No. 1 in Both Key Adult Demos, for the 4th Time in Past 5 Weeks

ABC News' "Nightline" ranked No. 1 in Adults 25-54 (339,000) and Adults 18-49 (262,000) for the 4th time in the last 5 weeks, during the week of Aug. 26, 2019, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research.

For the 2nd week in a row, "Nightline" was up week to week (w/o 8/19/19) in Adults 18-49 (+3% - 262,000 vs. 255,000).

Season to date, "Nightline" is leading CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in Adults 25-54 (+28,000 - 425,000 vs. 397,000) and Adults 18-49 (+26,000 - 315,000 vs. 289,000).

Stories reported on "Nightline" last week included a rare tour of Chinese "vocational" centers where Muslim citizens are allegedly held as prisoners, the Amazon rainforest fire, the rising health risks and effects of vaping on young people and conservation efforts in the Galapagos Islands as tourism in the area rises.

NOTE: Due to Labor Day Friday (8/30/19), "Nightline" was retitled to "NL." In addition, for the week, CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" were retitled due to being encore telecasts. The retitled telecasts will not be included in the season averages. ABC's weekly averages are based on four days (Mon-Thurs).

ABC News' "Nightline" is late-night television's prestigious, award-winning news program featuring the most powerful, in-depth stories that shape our lives and the world around us. It is anchored by Juju Chang and Byron Pitts. Steven Baker is executive producer. The program airs weeknights, from 12:35-1:05 a.m. EDT, on ABC. "Nightline" has also produced numerous original documentaries available on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.





