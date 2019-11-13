RATINGS: NIGHTLINE Ranks No. 1 in Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 for 3rd Time in Last 4 Weeks

ABC News' "Nightline" ranked No. 1 in Adults 25-54 (376,000) and Adults 18-49 (272,000) for the 3rd time in the last 4 weeks during the week of Nov. 4, 2019, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. "Nightline" outperformed NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" (1.083 million, 345,000 and 253,000, respectively) by 45,000 Total Viewers, 31,000 Adults 25-54 and 19,000 Adults 18-49.

In addition, "Nightline" led CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (368,000 and 270,000, respectively) in Adults 25-54 (+8,000) and Adults 18-49 (+2,000).

"Nightline" improved week to week in Total Viewers (+5% - 1.128 million vs. 1.077 million).

"Nightline" narrowed its Total Viewer margin from the previous week with CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" by 25% (162,000 vs. 216,000).

Season to date, "Nightline" is leading CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in Adults 25-54 (+38,000 - 402,000 vs. 364,000) and Adults 18-49 (+26,000 - 290,000 vs. 264,000).

In addition, "Nightline" is slashing its margins with NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" by more than half in both Adults 25-54 (-72% - 22,000 vs. 79,000) and Adults 18-49 (-60% - 23,000 vs. 58,000) to its closest-ever performances in both key adult measures in the 6 seasons the two shows have aired in their respective time slots-since the 2014-2015 season.

Stories reported on "Nightline" last week included a rare look inside the nuclear-powered submarine USS Florida, an examination of the grip drug cartels have in Mexico after an ambush killed nine Americans, a look at Sen. Kamala Harris' formative years busing to school to competing on Howard University's debate team, a custody battle in Texas that has fueled debate over transgender rights, the popularity and national security concerns of TikTok, and an interview with Bear Grylls about his vigorous training for survival.

NOTE: On Friday (11/8/19), CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" was retitled to "The Late Late Show-JC-ENC" and NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" was retitled to "Late Night with Seth Meyers-SM" due to being encore telecasts. The retitled telecasts will not be included in the season averages. CBS' and NBC's averages are based on four days (Monday-Thursday).

ABC News' "Nightline" is late-night television's prestigious, award-winning news program featuring the most powerful, in-depth stories that shape our lives and the world around us. It is anchored by Juju Chang and Byron Pitts. Steven Baker is executive producer. The program airs weeknights from 12:35-1:05 a.m. EST on ABC. "Nightline" has also produced numerous original documentaries available on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.

Week of Nov. 4, 2019:

PROGRAM AVERAGES TOTAL VIEWERS A25-54(000)/Rtg A18-49(000)/Rtg

ABC's "Nightline" 1,128,000 376,000/0.3 272,000/0.2

CBS' "The Late Late Show" 1,290,000 368,000/0.3 270,000/0.2

NBC's "Late Night" 1,083,000 345,000/0.3 253,000/0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD, 2018-2019 Current Week (w/o 11/4/19), Previous Week (w/o 10/28/19) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 11/5/18). Most Current: 2019-2020 Season (9/23 - 11/10/19) and 2018-2019 Season (9/24 - 11/11/18). Averages based on regular telecasts. "Nightline" premiered in its new time period in January 2013. "Seth Meyers" premiered in February 2014. "James Corden" premiered in March 2015.





