RATINGS: NBC's Primetime Week of May 6-12

NBC has tied for #2 among the Big 4 networks in primetime results for the week of May 6-12 in the key demographic of adults 18-49, according to "live plus same day" viewership figures from Nielsen Media Research. NBC also ranked #2 or tied for #2 among the Big 4 networks in every other key rating category.

Both Monday and Tuesday editions of "The Voice" and all three of Wednesday's "Chicago" dramas ranked among the week's top 15 primetime programs on the Big 4 networks in both adults 18-49 and total viewers. In 18-49, Monday's "Voice," "Chicago Med" and "Chicago Fire" all tied for #9 and Tuesday's "Voice" and "Chicago P.D." tied for #13. Tuesday's "New Amsterdam" season finale tied for #15 in 18-49.

Season to date, NBC ranks #1 among ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX in adults 18-49, adults 18-34 (tie) and all key adult-female demographics. In total viewers, excluding sports, NBC is running within 1.533 million persons of #1 CBS, NBC's closest position to #1 in total viewers at this point in the season, excluding sports, in 16 years, since trailing by 759,000 persons at this time in 2002-03.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 34 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," May 13-19

CBS...0.9

NBC...0.7

ABC...0.7

Fox...0.5

CW...0.2

Total Viewers

CBS...6.5 million

NBC...4.5 million

ABC...3.8 million

Fox...1.9 million

CW...0.8 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

NBC...1.6

CBS...1.5

Fox...1.5

ABC...1.2

CW...0.4

Total Viewers

CBS...8.9 million

NBC...7.2 million

ABC...5.6 million

Fox...5.4 million

CW...1.3 million

NBC highlights for the week of May 13-19:

Monday

NBC tied for the Monday victory among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and won the night outright among those nets in total viewers and adults 25-54.

"The Voice" (1.1 rating in 18-49, 7.7 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) scored as the #1 show of the night in total viewers and adults 25-54 and won the two-hour 8-10 p.m. time period in both measures, topping ABC's season premiere of "The Bachelorette" by +2.9 million viewers or +61% (7.7 million vs. 4.8 million). "Voice" increased its audience for a second week in a row (from 7.2 million on April 29 to 7.3 million on May 6 to 7.6 million on May 13), rising to the show's most-watched episode since April 1 (8,5 million).

"The Enemy Within" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 3.7 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) delivered a steady 0.6 rating in 18-49 for a sixth consecutive week and tied for #1 in the hour among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-34 and men 18-34.

Tuesday

NBC tied for #1 Tuesday night among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and won the night outright among those nets in adults 18-34.

"The Village" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 3.8 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) ranked #2 in the timeslot among the Big 4 networks in total viewers, while retaining 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.6) and 99% in total viewers (3.840 million vs. 3.809 million).

"The Voice" (1.0 rating in 18-49, 6.6 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) delivered the show's top Tuesday 18-49 and total-viewer results since an 8-9 p.m. telecast on April 16 (1.0 in 18-49, 7.2 million viewers overall). 'The Voice" won the time period in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and adults 18-34, as well as all key adult-female demos.

The season finale of "New Amsterdam" (0.9 rating in 18-49, 5.5 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) scored the show's 18-49 and total-viewer highs since March 12 (1.0 in 18-49, 6.0 million viewers overall with a "This Is Us" lead-in), winning the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and other key demographics. "New Amsterdam" tied "The Voice" as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 nets in the women 18-34 demo.

Wednesday

NBC won the night in total viewers, with "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med" scoring as the #1-2 shows of the night. NBC's Wednesday schedule of "Chicago" dramas has ranked as the #1 regular lineup among the Big 4 networks in total viewers on 20 of the 21 Wednesdays it's aired so far this season.

"Chicago Med" (1.1 rating in 18-49, 8.0 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 most-watched show of the night and tied "Chicago Fire" as the #2 telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49. The May 15 "Med" delivered the show's highest 18-49 rating since March 27 (1.2) and won the hour among the Big 4 networks in total viewers, topping the opening hour of CBS' "Survivor" finale. L+35+Digital: "Med" is growing by +116% in 18-49 rating going from L+SD to L+35+Digital (from a 1.22 to a 2.64).

"Chicago Fire" (1.0 rating in 18-49, 8.0 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) finished as the #2 show of the night in total viewers behind only "Chicago Med," and also tied "Med" as the #2 program of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49. "Fire" equaled the show's high 18-49 rating since March 27 (1.2) while finishing #1 in the hour among the Big 4 in total viewers, beating the second hour of the "Survivor" finale. L+35+Digital: "Fire" is increasing by +135% in 18-49 rating going from L+SD to L+35+Digital (from a 1.23 to a 2.89).

"Chicago P.D." (1.0 rating in 18-49, 6.7 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) took the hour in total viewers and grew week to week by +11% in 18-49 (1.0 vs. 0.9) and +7% in total viewers (6.7 million vs. 6.3 million). The May 15 "P.D." equaled the show's 18-49 high since March 27 (1.1). L+35+Digital: "P.D." has grown by +163% in 18-49 rating going from L+SD to L+35+Digital (from a 1.12 to a 2.95).

Thursday

In its regular timeslot, "Superstore" averaged a 0.6 rating in 18-49 and 2.4 million viewers overall from 8-8:30 p.m. ET and then at 8:30, the season show's finale (0.6 rating in 18-49, 2.0 million viewers overall from 8:30-9 p.m. ET) retained 100% of its adult 18-49 lead-in from the 8 p.m. episode, despite competition from the concluding half-hour of CBS' "Big Bang Theory" series finale. L+35+Digital: "Superstore" generates 44% of its L+35+digital 18-49 rating from nonlinear sources, the #3 biggest percentage on the NBC schedule, behind only "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "A.P. Bio."

The regular 9 p.m. telecast of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" averaged a 0.5 rating in 18-49 and 1.6 million viewers overall from 9-9:30 p.m. ET, and at 9:30, the season finale (0.5 rating in 18-49, 1.5 million viewers overall from 9:30-10 p.m. ET) retained 100% of its 18-49 lead-in from the 9 p.m. episode.L+35+Digital: "B99" derives 58% of its L+35+digital 18-49 rating from nonlinear sources, the #1 biggest percentage on the NBC schedule

The season finale of "Law & Order: SVU" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 3.5 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) tied for #1 in the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in women 18-49 and adults 18-34 and was #1 outright among those nets in the women 18-34 demographic. L+35+Digital: "SVU" is growing by +269% in 18-49 rating going from L+SD to L+35+Digital (from a 0.86 to a 3.17).

Friday

NBC won the night among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 and ranked #1 or tied for #1 among those nets in every other key demographic.

The season finale of "The Blacklist" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 4.5 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) captured a season high in total viewers and matched the show's season high for a Friday telecast in adults 18-49. "Blacklist" ranked as the #1 show of the night on ABC, CBS, NBC or FOX in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54. L+35+Digital: "Blacklist" is increasing by +200% in 18-49 rating going from L+SD to L+35+Digital (from a 0.55 to a 1.65).

"Dateline NBC" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 0.8 in adults 25-54, 4.0 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) won the two-hour 9-11 p.m. time period among the Big 4 nets in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54. "Dateline" maintained 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.5) and 25-54 (0.8 vs. 0.8) and grew +12% in total viewers (4.0 million vs. 3.5 million). L+7: Friday's "Dateline" is growing by +50% this season in 18-49 rating (from a 0.58 to a 0.87) and +1.3 million viewers overall (3.4 million to 4.7 million) going from L+SD to L+7.

Sunday

NBC ranks #2 Sunday night among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49.

An encore telecast of "Ellen's Game of Games" averaged a 0.5 rating in 18-49 and 2.5 million viewers overall from 7-8 p.m. ET.

"Dateline NBC" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 1.0 in 25-54, 4.4 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) generated NBC's top total-viewer result in the timeslot, excluding sports and major award shows, since Sept. 2, 2018 (4.390 million), despite competition this past Sunday from the finales of HBO's "Game of Thrones" and ABC's "American Idol." "Dateline" ranked #2 among the Big 4 networks in the competitive two-hour 8-10 p.m. timeslot in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers.

"Good Girls" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 2.4 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) delivered its most-watched episode since April 14 (2.393 million). Despite facing competition this week from the finales of HBO's "Game of Thrones" and ABC's "American Idol," "Good Girls" grew +25% week to week in adults 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.4) and +18% in total viewers (2.350 million vs. 1.997 million). "Good Girls" is increasing by +97% in 18-49 rating going from L+SD to L+7 (from a 0.58 to a 1.14) and +1.7 million viewers overall (2.4 million to 4.1 million) With the addition of 35-day linear and projected non-linear ratings, the "Good Girls" figure grows to a 2.44 in 18-49, quadrupling its L+SD 0.58. L+35+Digital: "Good Girls" derives 43% of its L+35+digital 18-49 rating from nonlinear sources, the #1 biggest percentage among NBC dramas.





Related Articles View More TV Stories