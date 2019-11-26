RATINGS: NBC Wins the Week of November 18-24 in Total Viewers

NBC has won the primetime ratings week of Nov. 18-24 in total viewers and ranked #2 in the key adults 18-49 demographic, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

NBC's Packers-49ers "Sunday Night Football" finished #1 for the primetime week in both adults 18-49 and total viewers.

In 18-49, top-15 rankings were generated by "This Is Us" (#6), Tuesday's "The Voice" (#8), Monday's "Voice," "Chicago Med" and "Chicago Fire" (tied for #9) and "Chicago P.D." (tied for #13). Rankings exclude sports pre- and post-game shows.

In total viewers, NBC accounted for five of the week's top 10 primetime Big 4 programs - "Sunday Night Football" (#1), "Chicago Med" (#5), "Chicago Fire" (#7), Tuesday's "Voice" (#8) and Monday's "Voice" (#10).

Excluding sports, NBC won the week among the Big 4 in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, adults 18-34, all key adult-female demos, men 18-34 (tie) and men 25-54 (tie).

Season to date, NBC's ranks #1 as the most-watched network in total viewers, marking the first time since 2001 that NBC has led in total viewers at this point in the season.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 9 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," Nov. 18-24

Fox...1.7

NBC...1.5

ABC...0.9

CBS...0.7

CW...0.2

Total Viewers

NBC...7.0 million

Fox...6.1 million

CBS...5.9 million

ABC...4.4 million

CW...0.8 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

Fox...2.2

NBC...1.8

ABC...1.2

CBS...1.1

CW...0.4

Total Viewers

NBC...8.2 million

CBS...8.0 million

Fox...7.8 million

ABC...5.7 million

CW...1.2 million

NBC highlights for the week of Nov. 18-24:

Monday

NBC won Monday night among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers.

"The Voice" (1.2 rating in 18-49, 7.7 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers, maintaining 100% week to week in 18-49 (1.2 vs. 1.2) and growing in total viewers (7.7 million vs. 7.6 million).

"Bluff City Law" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 3.5 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m. ET) retained 100% week to week in adults 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.5) and 98% in total viewers (3.5 million vs. 3.6 million), to maintain a steady 0.5 in 18-49 for a sixth straight week. Social: Total Activity for this week's "Bluff City Law" totaled 8,000 interactions, a +22% increase versus the prior week's episode (6,000).

Tuesday

NBC won Tuesday among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, adults 18-34 and most other key demos.

"The Voice" (1.3 rating in 18-49, 8.2 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) ranked as the #2 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 behind only "This Is Us" and won the 8-9 p.m. timeslot among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and adults 18-34 and all key adult-female demos. Week to week, "The Voice" retained 100% in 18-49 to equal the show's highest Tuesday rating since Oct. 8.

"This Is Us" (1.5 rating in 18-49, 7.3 million viewers overall from 9-10:01 p.m. ET) scored its highest 18-49 rating since Oct. 22 (1.6) and delivered its most-watched episode since Oct. 1 (7.5 million), increasing week to week by +7% in 18-49 (1.5 vs. 1.4) and +3% in total viewers (7.3 million vs. 7.116 million in official nationals. "Us" was the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, as well as adults 25-54, adults 18-34 and most other key demographics. L+3: The Nov. 12 "This Is Us" scored television's biggest L+3 lift of the season, growing by +1.13 rating points in 18-49 after just three days of linear time-shifting. That allowed "TIU" to leap above a post-NFL "60 Minutes," "The CMA Awards" & "The Masked Singer" to rank as that week's #1 non-sports telecast in 18-49. The season's first eight episodes of "This Is Us" have delivered television's #1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8 biggest L+3 lifts in 18-49 rating so far this season (a +1.11 increase for the Sept 24 season premiere, a +1.05 gain for the Oct. 1 telecast, a +1.08 for Oct. 8, a +1.10 for Oct. 15, a +1.07 for Oct. 22, a +1.01 for Oct. 29, a +1.03 for Nov. 5 and a +1.13 for Nov. 12). The biggest lift for any other show on television this season is the +0.95 for the Sept. 25 episode "American Horror Story." Social: "This Is Us" ranked as the #2 most social scripted primetime drama of the week with 466,000 Total Interactions, a +50% increase from the previous week's episode (311,000) and an +18% increase from this season's average (395,000, Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 11/18/19-11/24/19, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama). "This Is Us" had the second most viewed video of the week on Facebook (342,000) for all primetime broadcast scripted programs, with a video from the previous week's episode of Malik apologizing to Deja (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 11/18/19-11/24/19, ListenFirst Content Video Views [Facebook], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast). Justin Hartley had the second most engaging post of Tuesday for all scripted primetime dramas, generating 69,000 engagements with a photo of Randall, Kate, and Kevin from set (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 11/19/19, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama).

"New Amsterdam" (0.8 rating in 18-49, 5.5 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m. ET) earned its highest 18-49 rating since Oct. 29 (0.8) and generated its most-watched episode since Sept. 24 during premiere week (5.9 million), increasing week to week by +14% in 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.7) and +8% in total viewers (5.512 million vs. 5.065 million). "New Amsterdam" won the hour among the ABC-CBS-NBC dramas in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, adults 18-34 and all key adult-female demos.

Wednesday

NBC's "Chicago" lineup tied for #1 for the night in adults 18-49 and won the night outright in adults 25-54 and total viewers, with all three "Chicago" dramas delivering week-to-week gains in all three categories. "Med," "Fire" and "P.D." ranked as the #1-2-3 shows of the night in total viewers. Social: "Chicago Med" generated 83,000 Total Interactions, up +40% from the prior week's episode (59,000).

"Chicago Med" (1.2 rating in 18-49, 8.4 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) beat "The Masked Singer" and "Survivor" to win the 8 p.m. hour in total viewers and rank as the #1 show of the night in total viewers, equaling the show's strongest 18-49 rating, excluding crossover episodes, since Feb. 20 (1.3) and hitting a non-crossover high in total viewers since Feb. 27 (8.5 million). "Med" grew +9% week to week in 18-49 (1.2 vs. 1.1) and +13% in total viewers (8.4 million vs. 7.4 million).

"Chicago Fire" (1.2 rating in 18-49, 8.4 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) won the 9-10 p.m. hour among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, total viewers and all other key measures, posting a +50% margin of victory among those nets in adults 18-49 (1.2 vs. 0.8 for ABC's #2 hour of comedy). "Fire" was the #2 show of the night in total viewers behind only "Chicago Med" and tied for #2 in 18-49. Week to week, "Fire" increased by +9% in 18-49 (1.2 vs. 1.1) and +1.2 million persons or +16% in total viewers (8.4 million vs. 7.2 million) to equal the show's strongest 18-49 rating, excluding crossover episodes, since Feb. 6 (1.3) and generate its biggest overall audience, excluding crossovers, since Feb. 13 (8.427 million). Social: "Chicago Fire" ranked as the second most social scripted primetime drama of Wednesday with 137,000 Total Interactions, up +41% from the previous week's episode (98,000) and up +20% from last season's average (114,000, Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 11/20/19, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama). "Fire's" Instagram account tallied the second most engaging post of Wednesday for all scripted primetime dramas (34,000) with an image from this week's episode of Casey and Dawson at the ball (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 11/20/19, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama).

"Chicago P.D." (1.1 rating in 18-49, 6.9 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) won the timeslot among the ABC, CBS and NBC dramas in 10 of 10 key measures - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers - beating the combined rating of the hour's ABC-CBS drama competition (1.0 vs. a combined 1.0). "P.D." matched the show's highest 18-49 rating for a non-crossover episode since Feb. 6 (1.2) and captured a non-crossover total-viewer high since April 24 (7.0 million). "Chicago P.D." has now won the slot or tied for #1 versus regular ABC and CBS competition with its last 69 straight original telecasts in adults 18-49 (L+SD), extending back to October 2016. Week to week, the Nov. 20 "P.D." grew by +10% in 18-49 (1.1 vs. 1.0) and +6% in total viewers (6.9 million vs. 6.5 million). Social: With 106,000 Total Interactions, "Chicago P.D." captured a +21% increase from last week (88,000) and a +10% increase from last season's average (97,000).

Thursday

"Superstore" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 2.7 million viewers overall from 8-8:30 p.m. ET) retained 96% week to week in total viewers (2.7 million vs. 2.8 million).

"Perfect Harmony" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 1.9 million viewers overall from 8:30-9 p.m. ET) retained 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.4) and 99.7% in total viewers (1.874 million vs. 1.879 million). Social: Generating 14,000 Total Interactions, this week's episode of "Perfect Harmony" generated a +76% increase in engagement versus the prior week's episode (8,000).

"The Good Place" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 2.0 million viewers overall from 9-9:30 p.m. ET) maintained a steady 0.6 rating for an eighth week in a row, retaining 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.6) and 99% in total viewers (2.0 million vs. 2.1 million). Social: "The Good Place" was the #1 most social scripted primetime comedy of the week, with 338,000 Total Interactions, up +62% from last season's average (208,000), and the second most social episode of the season (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 11/18/19-11/24/19, Percent Share, Primetime, Comedy). "Good Place" generated the post that earned the #2 most content responses (comments + likes) of the week on Instagram for all primetime broadcast comedies, garnering 81,000 responses with a picture of Janet and Jason at their wedding (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 11/18/19-11/24/19, ListenFirst Content Responses [Instagram], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Comedy). Kristen Bell had the most engaging post of the week (111,000) for all scripted primetime comedies, with a photo of Eleanor holding a plate of shrimp (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 11/18/19-11/24/19, Percent Share, Primetime, Comedy).

"Will & Grace" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 2.2 million viewers overall from 9:30-10 p.m. ET) increased versus its lead-in in total viewers (+7%) in a timeslot where NBC comedies last year averaged a -14% decline versus lead-in in total viewers. Week to week, "Will & Grace" grew by +0.1 of a rating point or +25% in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.4) and +1% in total viewers (2.186 million vs. 2.165 million) to a three-week high in viewers. Social: "Will & Grace" ranked as the #2 most social scripted primetime comedy Thursday with 85,000 Total Interactions, up +17% from last season's fifth episode (73,000, Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 11/21/19, Percent Share, Primetime, Comedy).

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 3.8 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) equaled the show's highest 18-49 rating since Sept. 26 during Premiere Week in 18-49 and earned a three-week high in total viwers (best since Oct. 31, 4.0 million) to rank #1 among the 10 p.m. ABC-CBS-NBC dramas in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, and total viewers.

Friday

"The Blacklist" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 3.9 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) ranked #2 in the timeslot in total viewers, while maintaining 100% of NBC's average in the timeslot last season in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.5, L+SD non-sports) and growing by +25% in total viewers (3.9 million vs. 3.1 million).

"Dateline NBC" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 0.8 in adults 25-54, 3.4 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 newsmagazine of the night in total viewers. From its first half-hour to its fourth, "Dateline" by +50% in adults 18-49 (0.4 to 0.6), +14% in adults 25-54 (0.7 to 0.8) and +19% in total viewers (3.1 million to 3.6 million). L+7: In L+7 Nielsens, "Dateline" is growing this season by +52% going from L+SD to L+7 Nielsens in 18-49 rating (from a 0.53 to a 0.81) and by +1.2 million viewers overall (3.4 million to 4.6 million).

Sunday

NBC Sports coverage of Green Bay Packers-San Francisco 49ers "Sunday Night Football" (5.9 rating in 18-49, 20.8 million viewers overall from 8:23-11:18 p.m. ET) won the night in all key ratings measures. Despite the biggest Week 12 NBC "Sunday Night Football" blowout ever and the largest "SNF" halftime differential (23 points) in more than three years, the Packers-49ers telecast averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 21.3 million viewers to rank as the best "SNF" Week 12 viewership since 2015 (Denver-New England) and outrates Packers Week 12 "SNF" coverage in 2018 (by +2%, Packers-Vikings) and 2017 (by +11%, Packers-Steelers). Through 12 weeks (13 games), NBC's "SNF" this season is averaging a Total Audience Delivery of 20.6 million viewers - the highest 12-week average for the series since 2015 and up +4% from the same point last season.





