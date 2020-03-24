RATINGS: NBC, THE VOICE Hold Off ABC, AMERICAN IDOL on Monday

NBC (7.796 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.4, #1) held off the competition on Monday with its duo of "The Voice" (9.502 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.7, #1) and "Manifest" (4.383 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5).

ABC (6.912 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.3, #2) was a close second with fresh installments from "American Idol" (6.976 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.4, #2) and "The Good Doctor" (6.783 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.1, #4).

Next up was FOX (5.274 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.1, #3) with originals of "9-1-1" (6.944 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.3, #3) and "Prodigal Son" (3.604 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5).

Meanwhile, CBS (4.407 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) went with repeats of "The Neighborhood" (5.497 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.7, #7), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (4.770 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #8), "All Rise" (3.668 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T9) and "Bull" (4.420 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T9).

And finally, The CW (0.962 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) wrapped the evening with new episodes of "Supernatural" (1.074 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #11) and "Roswell, New Mexico" (0.850 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #12).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - Supernatural

+22.22% - THE GOOD DOCTOR (vs. 3/9/20)

+16.67% - American Idol

+14.29% - Prodigal Son

0.00% - Manifest

0.00% - Roswell, New Mexico

-5.56% - The Voice

-7.14% - 9-1-1

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+83.33% - THE GOOD DOCTOR (vs. The Fix)

+44.44% - 9-1-1 (vs. The Resident)

+16.67% - American Idol

+6.25% - The Voice

0.00% - Supernatural (vs. Arrow)

0.00% - Manifest (vs. The Enemy Within)

0.00% - ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (vs. Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Repeat))

-33.33% - PRODIGAL SON (vs. 9-1-1)





