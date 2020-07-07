RATINGS: NBC Stays on Top with THE TITAN GAMES on Monday

NBC (3.461 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #1) held onto the top spot with its mix of "The Titan Games" (3.832 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #1), a repeat of "The Wall" (3.310 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #2) and "Dateline NBC" (3.241 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3).

CBS (3.430 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2) took home the silver with its repeat lineup of "The Neighborhood" (4.203 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (3.738 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3), "All Rise" (2.961 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9) and "Bull" (3.359 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6).

Next up was FOX (2.402 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2) with rebroadcasts of "9-1-1" (2.310 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6) and "9-1-1: Lone Star" (2.494 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6).

Meanwhile, ABC (2.048 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) served up another installment of "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!" (2.048 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9).

And finally, The CW (0.960 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) completed the night with "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (1.090 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11), a repeat "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.924 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.914 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - The Titan Games

0.00% - Whose Line Is It Anyway?

0.00% - Penn & Teller: Fool Us

-16.67% - DATELINE NBC (vs. 6/22/19)

-25.00% - The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - Whose Line Is It Anyway? (vs. Penn & Teller: Fool Us)

0.00% - Penn & Teller: Fool Us (vs. Whose Line Is It Anyway?/Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Repeat))

-22.22% - THE TITAN GAMES (vs. American Ninja Warrior)

-28.57% - Dateline NBC

-75.00% - The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever! (vs. The Bachelorette/Grand Hotel)

Related Articles View More TV Stories