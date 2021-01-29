RATINGS: NBC Ratings Report for Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021

NBC has released their ratings report for today, Friday January 28th.

See below!

From 8-8:30 p.m., "Mr. Mayor" earned an 0.5 in 18-49 and 3.2 million viewers

Last night's telecast saw in an increase in total viewers from a week ago (3.176 million --> 3.185 million) and was even in 18-49.

"Mr. Mayor" has been a consistent 0.5 for its last three telecasts

The "Mr. Mayor" premiere is now up to 3.1 in 18-49 and 14.6 million viewers in total audience measurement.

NOTE: "Mr. Mayor" will continue to see extensive increases with digital and VOD viewing.

From 8:30-9 p.m., "Superstore" drew an 0.4 in 18-49 and 2.0 million viewers.

The 0.4 was even with last week's telecast and tied CBS' "Young Sheldon."

The Nov. 29 season premiere is now up to a 3.0 in 18-49 and 7.2 million viewers.

From 9-10 p.m., an encore of "Law & Order: SVU" drew an 0.4 in 18-49 and 2.5 million viewers.

In total audience measurement, this season's "SVU" is averaging a 3.3 in 18-49 and 9.9 million viewers.

From 10-11 p.m., "Dateline NBC" drew an 0.5 in 18-49 and 3.1 million viewers.

That was in increase in both 18-49 (0.3 --> 0.5) and total viewers (3.06 million

--> 3.07 million) from a week ago.

"Dateline" won the 10 p.m. timeslot in total viewers over original episodes of ABC's "Hustler" and CBS' "Star Trek: Discovery," and also beating "Star Trek" in 18-49 and tying "Hustler."