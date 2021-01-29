Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RATINGS: NBC Ratings Report for Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021

From 8-8:30 p.m., "Mr. Mayor" earned an 0.5 in 18-49 and 3.2 million viewers.

Jan. 29, 2021  
NBC has released their ratings report for today, Friday January 28th.

See below!

Last night's telecast saw in an increase in total viewers from a week ago (3.176 million --> 3.185 million) and was even in 18-49.

"Mr. Mayor" has been a consistent 0.5 for its last three telecasts

The "Mr. Mayor" premiere is now up to 3.1 in 18-49 and 14.6 million viewers in total audience measurement.

NOTE: "Mr. Mayor" will continue to see extensive increases with digital and VOD viewing.

From 8:30-9 p.m., "Superstore" drew an 0.4 in 18-49 and 2.0 million viewers.

The 0.4 was even with last week's telecast and tied CBS' "Young Sheldon."

The Nov. 29 season premiere is now up to a 3.0 in 18-49 and 7.2 million viewers.

From 9-10 p.m., an encore of "Law & Order: SVU" drew an 0.4 in 18-49 and 2.5 million viewers.

In total audience measurement, this season's "SVU" is averaging a 3.3 in 18-49 and 9.9 million viewers.

From 10-11 p.m., "Dateline NBC" drew an 0.5 in 18-49 and 3.1 million viewers.

That was in increase in both 18-49 (0.3 --> 0.5) and total viewers (3.06 million
--> 3.07 million) from a week ago.

"Dateline" won the 10 p.m. timeslot in total viewers over original episodes of ABC's "Hustler" and CBS' "Star Trek: Discovery," and also beating "Star Trek" in 18-49 and tying "Hustler."


