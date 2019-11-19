RATINGS: NBC Ratings For The Late-Night Week of Nov. 11-15

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has averaged a 0.34 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.863 million viewers overall for the late-night ratings week of Nov. 11-15, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research, while once again scoring as the week's #1 most-viewed Entertainment program on digital.

In Nielsen results for the week, "Tonight" grew versus the prior week by +6% in adult 18-49 rating (to a 0.34 from a 0.32) and in total viewers by +5% (to 1.863 million person from 1.773 million persons from 1.691 million).

It's the second straight week "Tonight" has increased its overall audience, with the 1.863 million for Nov. 4-8 representing the show's most-watched week, excluding weeks boosted by primetime NFL lead-ins, since the week of June 20-28 (2.102 million).

At 12:35 a.m., "Late Night with Seth Meyers" outrated the ABC and CBS timeslot competition in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and most other key demographics.

Season to date, "Late Night" ranks #1 versus CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and ABC's "Nightline" in nine of nine key demographics - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54 (including a tie with Corden in men 18-34).

In the week's digital results, "Tonight" Show" was once again the week's most-viewed entertainment program on YouTube, achieving 47 million views. When adding Facebook, "Tonight" once again led the week, boasting more than 64 million views (Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Video Views [Facebook + YouTube], LF//TV Universe // Episodic, 11/11/19-11/17/19. Excludes Children's programs and WWE).

"Tonight" had the #1 most-viewed Youtube video of the week across all of Entertainment with nearly 6 million views for "The History of Disney Songs with Kristen Bell," topping all content from programmers across all distributors and all dayparts (Source: ListenFirst Content Rankings, ListenFirst Video Views [YouTube], LF//TV Universe // Episodic, 11/11/19-11/17/19).

"Tonight's" Instagram also had a strong week, boasting the most-social post of the week among late-night talk programs with the clip of Celine Dion speaking about the Titanic movie. The post earned more than 104,000 responses (Source: ListenFirst Content Rankings, ListenFirst Content Responses, Instagram, Genre: Talk, Daypart: Late Fringe, LF//TV Universe // Episodic, 11/11/19-11/17/19).

Year to date, "Tonight" remains the #1 most-viewed entertainment program on television across social channels in 2019 (excludes WWE programs & specialsm, Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Video Views [Facebook + YouTube], LF//TV Universe // Episodic, 01/01/19-11/17/19), and the #1 Most-Social late-night series of 2019 across broadcast and cable (Source: Nielsen Social SCR, 01/01/19-11/17/19. Late Fringe Daypart, Series Only. Linear Metric).

Fueled by a highly political news week, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" achieved its best week of Youtube viewing of new videos for 2019, earning 13.4 million views and a +29% increase week to week. The best-of-2019 total was fueled by the three "A Closer Looks," which all tallied more than 2.2 million views, plus a "Check In" segment that brought in another 1.6 million, and an interview with YouTuber Markiplier that drove in another 1.3 million views.

Seth had the #1 most-viewed politically themed video across entertainment programs on Youtube last week with Wednesday's "A Closer Look," which followed the first day of the Trump Impeachment Hearings. The segment's 2.7 million Youtube views topped all videos from Colbert, Corden, Conan, and Daily Show (Source: ListenFirst Content Rankings, , ListenFirst Video Views [YouTube], LF//TV Universe // Episodic, 11/11/19-11/17/19; Excludes Children's Programs and WWE).

Year-to-date "Late Night" has accumulated 622 million views on YouTube, up +98% from the same time-frame last year.

"A Little Late with Lilly Singh" had its best week of viewing in five weeks, with 2.5 million Youtube views, best since the week of Oct 7 and up week to week by +26%. The show's most-viewed segment of the week was Thursday's Monologue about Lilly's struggles dating women, which generated more than over 260,000 views. The related video parodying her issues with gay dating ranked as the show's fourth most-viewed segment of the week with 133,000 Youtube views.

Since its premiere on Sept. 16, "A Little Late" has amassed 30 million views on YouTube, to rank #1 among new talk series in that time-frame (Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF// TV Universe // Episodic; ListenFirst Video Views [YouTube]; Brand Type: TV Shows; Primary Genre: Talk Show; Season: 1; 9/16/19-11/17/19).

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of Nov. 11-15. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.34 rating, 3 share *

CBS "Late Show," 0.35/3 *

ABC "Kimmel," 0.35/3 *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.22/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.21/2 *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.18/2 *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.14/2 *

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.863 million viewers *

CBS "Late Show," 2.802 million viewers *

ABC "Kimmel," 1.919 million viewers *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.172 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.122 million viewers *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.176 million viewers *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.655 million viewers *

* Monday's "Late Show" was an encore and is excluded from these averages. Friday's "Kimmel," "Late Night," "Late Late Show" and "A Little Late" were encores.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.40 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.44/3

ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.22/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.23/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.20/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.15/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.929 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.514 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.954 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.185 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.251 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.262 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.668 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF NOV. 11-15

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.20

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.12

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.15

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.34

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.29

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.625 million viewers

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.305 million viewers

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.369 million viewers





Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.678 million viewers
Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.559 million viewers