RATINGS: NBC Ratings For The Late-Night Week Of Oct. 28-Nov. 1

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has averaged a 0.36 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.691 million viewers overall for the late-night ratings week of Oct. 28-Nov. 1, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

"Tonight" ranked #1 for the week among the 11:30 p.m. ET broadcast talk shows in adults 18-34 and all key adult-female demographics.

Last week at 12:35 a.m. ET, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" scored a 0.23 rating in 18-49, matching Seth's best week excluding Sept. 2-6 (when he benefited from a Thursday primetime NFL game) since May 20-24 (0.25).

For the week, Meyers outrated CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and ABC's "Nightline" in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and most other key measures, and season to date, Meyers leads both "Late Late Show" and "Nightline" in "most current" averages in nine of nine key demographics - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54.

On the digital front, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" is up +14% year to date in Youtube viewing, having generated more than 2.1 billion views. In social, "Tonight" won the week as the most-social late-night series across all of broadcast, cable and premium with more than 530,000 Total Interactions across Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. This marks a multi-month high for a weekly total, with the gains fueled by Thursday's episode featuring Kristen Stewart, Gaten Matarazzo and comedian Pete Lee (Source: Nielsen Social SCR, 10/28/19-11/3/19. Late Fringe Daypart, Series Only. Linear Metric). Year to date, "Tonight" is the #1 most-viewed entertainment program on television across social channels in 2019 (excludes WWE programs & specials, source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Video Views [Facebook + YouTube], LF//TV Universe // Episodic, 01/01/19-11/3/19).

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" achieved its second best week of new video views for the year, amassing 13 million new video views on YouTube. For the year, this trails only the week of Sept. 23 for new video views during 2019. Three segments of "A Closer Look" led the way with a total of 7.4 million views. Year-to-date, "Late Night" has accumulated 586 million views on YouTube, up +121% from the same timeframe last year.

"A Little Late with Lilly Singh" aired a single original episode last week and still managed to score 1 million new video views on the strength of the special Halloween episode where Lilly hosted the show disguised as Hasan Minhaj. Lilly's FaceTime call with the real Hasan, while dressed as Hasan, already ranks as the show's 12th most-viewed clip since premiere after just four days of availability. Since its Sept. 16 premiere, the show has amassed 26 million views on Youtube to rank #1 among new talk series in that time-frame. (Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF// TV Universe // Episodic; ListenFirst Video Views [YouTube]; Brand Type: TV Shows; Primary Genre: Talk Show; Season: 1; 9/16/19-11/3/19).

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of Oct. 28-Nov. 1. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.36 rating, 3 share *

CBS "Late Show," 0.37/3

ABC "Kimmel," 0.31/2 *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.21/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.23/2 *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.21/2 *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.16/2 (R) *

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.691 million viewers *

CBS "Late Show," 3.068 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.691 million viewers *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.075 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.135 million viewers *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.292 million viewers *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.673 million viewers (R) *

* Friday's "Tonight," "Kimmel," "Late Night," "Late Late Show" and "A Little Late" were encores and NBC's Friday rebroadcasts are excluded from these averages. All telecasts of "A Little Late" were rebroadcasts except a Thursday Halloween episode.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.42 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.43/3

ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.22/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.24/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.20/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.15/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.915 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.443 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.934 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.181 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.239 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.250 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.665 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF OCT. 28-NOV. 1

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.17

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.10

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.10

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.33

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.28

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.591 million viewers

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.236 million viewers

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.250 million viewers



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.680 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.549 million viewers





