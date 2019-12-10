RATINGS: NBC Ratings For The Late-Night Week Of Dec. 2-6

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has averaged a 0.32 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.711 million viewers overall for the late-night ratings week of Dec. 2-6, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research, to finish in a virtual three-way tie for THE WEEKLY lead in the 18-49 demo.

On the digital front, "Tonight" was once again the #1 most-viewed program on Youtube last week, achieving 51 million views, with total viewing reaching 60 million when Facebook is added (Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Video Views [YouTube + Facebook], LF//TV Universe // Episodic, 12/2/19-12/8/19; Brand Type: TV Shows. Excludes Children's programs and WWE). "Tonight" had 12 million new Youtube views for the week, the show's best weekly total for new views in seven weeks. That increase in new views was fueled by Jimmy's interview of Camila Cabello, which drew 2 million views on the platform. Jimmy and Camila's singing segment using Google Translate was also a top performer with 1.7 million views for the week.

Year-to-date, "Tonight" has accumulated 2.3 billion Youtube views, which is up +16% from 2018.

For the calendar year 2019 to date, "Tonight" is the #1 Most-Viewed Entertainment program on television across social channels (excludes WWE programs & specials, Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Video Views [Facebook + YouTube], LF//TV Universe // Episodic, 01/01/19-12/8/19), the #1 Most-Viewed Entertainment Program overall on Youtube in 2019 (excludes WWE and Kids Programming, Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Video Views [YouTube], LF//TV Universe // Episodic, 01/01/19-12/8/19) and the #1 Most-Social late-night series of 2019 across broadcast and cable (Source: Nielsen Social SCR, 01/01/19-12/8/19. Late Fringe Daypart, Series Only. Linear Metric).

In 12:35 a.m. Nielsens last week, encore telecasts of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" tied for #1 in adults 18-49 for the hour with "The Late Late Show with James Corden," which included two original and one rebroadcast in its weekly averages, and Meyers' encore won the timeslot outright in adults 18-34.

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of Dec. 2-6. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.32 rating, 3 share *

CBS "Late Show," 0.33/3 *

ABC "Kimmel," 0.33/3 *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.20/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.18/2 (R)

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.18/2 *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.14/2 (R)

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.711 million viewers *

CBS "Late Show," 2.792 million viewers *

ABC "Kimmel," 1.875 million viewers *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.096 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.009 million viewers (R)

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.166 million viewers *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.638 million viewers (R)

* Monday and Tuesday CBS telecasts and Friday's "Tonight" were encores and are excluded from these averages. Friday's "Kimmel" and "Late Late Show" were also rebroadcasts but are included in those shows' averages.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.42 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.45/4

ABC "Kimmel," 0.35/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.22/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.25/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.21/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.16/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.999 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.580 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.962 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.164 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.324 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.268 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.699 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF DEC. 2-6

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.19

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.10

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.14

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.36

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.27

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.607 million viewers

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.270 million viewers

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.349 million viewers



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.742 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.546 million viewers





