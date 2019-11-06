RATINGS: NBC NIGHTLY NEWS WITH LESTER HOLT is #1 Newscast

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt is the #1-most watched newscast in the key A25-54 and A18-49 demos for the week of October 28, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Nightly News averages 1.702 million viewers in A25-54, the demo most valued by advertisers, leading ABC by +39,000 (+2%) and CBS by +601,000 (+55%). Among the younger A18-49 demo, Nightly News tops the other networks with 1.169 million viewers, ahead of ABC by +45,000 (+4%) and CBS by +372,000 (+47%). Last week, Holt was on the front lines of the California wildfires and anchored Nightly News from the region for three nights while hundreds of thousands were forced to evacuate.

This week, Nightly News kicks off a new series a year out from the general election, "What Matters," featuring remaining Democratic Presidential candidates offering their solutions to the issues that matter most to voters. Tonight, NBC News' Harry Smith sits down with Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who has been surging in recent Iowa polls, to talk about wealth inequality.

Just yesterday, Holt was honored with the 2019 Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism from the Walter Cronkite School at Arizona State University. Holt accepted the award with a speech touching on why "this is an amazing and important moment for journalism" and how these "moments demand clarity and fearlessness." He added, "Rather than lick our wounds, this is journalism's time to shine the light in dark places as we never have before and to hold individuals and institutions of power accountable."

Ratings Chart for Week of 10/28/2019:

Program P25-54

Imps P18-49

Imps P2+

Imps NBC NIGHTLY NEWS 1.702 1.169 7.876 CBS EVENING NEWS 1.101 0.797 5.584 ABC WORLD NEWS TONIGHT 1.663 1.124 8.658

NOTE: Nightly News and World News Tonight ratings are comprised of telecasts with regular titling and include overnight airings on owned stations.





