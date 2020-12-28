RATINGS: NBC Leads the Night With SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Here are the highlights of the 18 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (12/27/20):

[Note: Fast affiliate ratings are inaccurate for live sports.]

NBC (12.470 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 3.2, #1) remained on top on Sunday with its usual mix of "Football Night in America #1" (5.836 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 1.3, #5), "Football Night in America #2" (7.723 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.8, #4), "Football Night in America #3" (12.887 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 3.2, #3) and "Sunday Night Football" (14.662 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 3.8, #1).

FOX (6.312 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.7, #2) was the silver draw with a full hour of "NFL Overrun" (13.382 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 3.5, #2) followed by the premiere of "The Masked Dancer" (4.123 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 1.2, #6), the special "2021 FOX Winter Preview" (1.737 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8) and a repeat "Family Guy" (1.126 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11).

Next up was CBS (3.910 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) with its lineup of "60 Minutes" (6.707 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.7, #7) and repeats of "NCIS: Los Angeles" (3.376 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11), "NCIS: New Orleans" (2.952 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11) and "NCIS" (2.606 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11).

Meanwhile, ABC (2.654 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) opted for repeats of "America's Funniest Home Videos" (3.651 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #10), another "America's Funniest Home Videos" (3.681 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8), "Supermarket Sweep" (1.877 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11) and another "Supermarket Sweep" (1.405 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #16).

And finally, The CW (0.375 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) offered up an encore of "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.420 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.1, #17) plus a new "The Outpost" (0.330 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.0, #18).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+63.64% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

+44.44% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

+14.29% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

+11.76% - Sunday Night Football

-50.00% - 60 Minutes

-100.00% - The Outpost

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+33.33% - THE MASKED DANCER (vs. Flirty Dancing)

+25.00% - 2021 FOX Winter Preview (vs. BLESS THE HARTS (Repeat))

-20.83% - Sunday Night Football

-36.36% - 60 Minutes

-38.46% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

-40.91% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

-45.45% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

-100.00% - THE OUTPOST (vs. Supergirl (Repeat))

Here are the highlights of the 21 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (12/29/19):

[Note: Fast affiliate ratings are inaccurate for live events.]

NBC (16.080 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 4.3, #1) closed its Sunday lineup on top with the finales to "Football Night in America #1" (9.376 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 2.2, #6), "Football Night in America #2" (12.954 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 3.3, #4), "Football Night in America #3" (19.558 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 5.2, #1) and "Sunday Night Football" (17.350 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 4.8, #2).

FOX (5.835 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.6, #2) was the distant silver with its mix of "The OT" (13.072 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 3.5, #3), the premiere of "Flirty Dancing" (3.167 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.9, #8) and repeats of "Bless the Harts" (1.330 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T10) and "Family Guy" (1.204 million viewers, #19; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T10).

Next up was CBS (4.817 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3) and its mix of "NFL Overrun" (11.506 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 2.4, #5), "60 Minutes" (7.614 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 1.1, #7), "The Unicorn" (3.151 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T10), another "The Unicorn" (2.465 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T16), "Carol's Second Act" (2.198 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T16), another "Carol's Second Act" (2.057 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T18) and "All Rise" (1.931 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T18).

Meanwhile, ABC (2.765 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) offered up repeats of "America's Funniest Home Videos" (3.996 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #9), "Kids Say the Darndest Things" (2.730 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T10), "Shark Tank" (2.264 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T10) and another "Shark Tank" (2.071 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T10).

And finally, second runs of "Batwoman" (0.565 million viewers, #20; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T20) and "Supergirl" (0.484 million viewers, #21; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T20) closed out the evening on The CW (0.524 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

+83.33% - 60 Minutes

+73.68% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

+62.50% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

+20.00% - Sunday Night Football

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

+73.68% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

+48.57% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

+20.00% - Sunday Night Football

0.00% - 60 Minutes

-30.77% - FLIRTY DANCING (vs. The Orville)

Source: Nielsen Media Research