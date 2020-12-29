RATINGS: MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL Lifts ABC to Top Spot

Here are the highlights of the 12 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (12/28/20):

[Note: Fast affiliate ratings are inaccurate for live sports.]

ABC (6.046 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1) got another boost on Monday with its simulcast of ESPN's "Monday Night Football" (6.046 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1).

CBS (3.059 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T2) was the silver draw with its repeat lineup of "The Neighborhood" (3.786 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #2), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (3.091 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #3), "Let's Make a Deal Primetime" (2.553 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T4) and "Bull" (3.186 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T4).

Next up was NBC (2.305 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T2) with encores of "Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love" (2.589 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T4) and "Weakest Link" (1.737 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T4).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.872 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T2) offered up a repeat "9-1-1" (2.213 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T4) plus "LA's Finest" (1.531 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.2, #9).

And finally, The CW (0.653 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed the night with second runs of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.769 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T10), another "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.734 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T10) and "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.555 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T10).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL (vs. 12/7/20)

-33.33% - LA's Finest (vs. 12/14/20)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+140.00% - MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL (vs. Spider-Man: Homecoming (Repeat))

-33.33% - LA's Finest (vs. PRODIGAL SON (Repeat))

Here are the highlights of the 11 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (12/30/19):

ABC (2.529 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #1) was the demo champ on an all-repeat Monday with its telecast of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2.529 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T2).

CBS (4.204 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2) then was the most-watched network with its mix of "The Neighborhood" (5.115 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #1), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (4.367 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T2), "All Rise" (3.685 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T5) and "Bull" (4.186 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T5).

Next up was NBC (2.554 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2) with its combination of "Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways" (3.236 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T2), "Manifest" (2.503 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T5) and another "Manifest" (1.925 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.670 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) offered up its duo of "9-1-1" (2.059 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8) and "Prodigal Son" (1.281 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8).

And finally, The CW (0.831 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the night with an encore of "iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 1" (0.831 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #11).

