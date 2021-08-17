RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Builds Year Over Year for the 7th Time in 8 Weeks in Total Viewers

During the week of Aug. 2, 2021, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" built year over year for the 7th time in 8 weeks with Total Viewers (+9% - 2.264 million vs. 2.070 million on w/o 8/3/20). In fact, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" was one of only two syndicated talk shows to improve over the same week last year.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew over the prior week by 14% in Households (1.6 rating vs. 1.4 rating) and by 11% with Total Viewers (2.264 million vs. 2.046 million) and held even week to week among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show for the 13th straight week in Households (1.6 rating), Total Viewers (2.264 million) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" stood as the No. 1 daytime talk show - network or syndicated - among Women 25-54 for 74 weeks in a row (including 13 weeks of ties) - since the week of 3/9/20. In fact, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is the No. 1 daytime talk show this season among Women 25-54 (0.8 rating).

In its 33rd season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranks as the season's No. 1 syndicated talk show for the first time ever across all key Nielsen measures, topping "Dr. Phil" by 6% in Households (1.8 rating vs. 1.7 rating), by 9% in Total Viewers (2.571 million vs. 2.357 million) and by 33% with Women 25-54 (0.8 rating vs. 0.6 rating).

On average for the season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" doubles "Ellen" among Women 25-54 (+100% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.4 rating) and leads by enormous double-digit margins in Households (+80% - 1.8 rating vs. 1.0 rating) and Total Viewers (+84% - 2.571 million vs. 1.396 million).