RATINGS: For 4th Quarter ABC News' '20/20' Is Friday's No. 1 Newsmagazine in Adults 18-49

ABC News' "20/20" ranked as Friday's No. 1 newsmagazine during the 4th quarter in Adults 18-49, leading NBC's "Dateline" by 25% (0.5/3 vs. 0.4/3), beating the NBC newsmagazine in the key demo during a 4th quarter for the first time in 5 years-since 4Q15.

"20/20" averaged 3.1 million Total Viewers, a 0.5 rating/3 share in Adults 18-49 and an 0.7 rating/4 share in Adults 25-54 during the 4th quarter 2020, based on Live + Same Day Date from Nielsen Media Research. "20/20" improved on the previous quarter (3Q20) in all key target demos: Total Viewers (+19% - 3.1 million vs. 2.6 million), Adults 18-49 (+25% - 0.5/3 vs. 0.4/3) and Adults 25-54 (+17% - 0.7/3 vs. 0.6/4).

"20/20" improved on the year-ago 4th quarter in Total Viewers (+7% - 3.1 million vs. 2.9 million for 4Q19) to draw its largest 4th quarter audience in 4 years-since 4Q16.

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49. Live + Same Day - 4Q20: 9/21 - 12/27/20, 4Q19: 9/23 - 12/29/19 and 3Q20: 6/29/19 - 9/20/20, or as dated.