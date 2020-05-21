RATINGS: FOX to Mark First Full-Season Victory in Eight Years

On the heels of winning its first Fall in a decade and claiming its first Fall victory ever in entertainment programming only, FOX is poised to win the 2019-20 season among Adults 18-49, outperforming #2 NBC by +31% (1.7/8 Most Current vs. 1.3/7 Most Current). It's the first time FOX will win the broadcast season in eight years, since 2011-12.

Excluding SUPER BOWL LIV and the NFC Championship game, FOX maintains its #1 rank, up +8% from #2 NBC. With entertainment only, season-to-date FOX ranks #1, tying ABC and NBC.

FOX is the only network to be up year-over-year in the demo and Total Viewers, with gains of +13% and +17%, respectively, while all other broadcast networks are even or down in both metrics.

THE MASKED SINGER ranks as this season's #1 entertainment series, while its lead-out, LEGO MASTERS, is 2019-20's #1 new entertainment program and #1 co-viewed entertainment series among Adults 18-49 and Total Viewers. Together, they have helped FOX extend its record-setting 18th season as Wednesday's top-rated network, the most consecutive years winning any night for any network.

FOX claims two of the season's Top Five entertainment series among Adults 18-49: #1 THE MASKED SINGER and #4T 9-1-1. This season's Top Four new entertainment series all air on FOX: LEGO MASTERS (the #1 new entertainment reality program), 9-1-1: LONE STAR (#1 new scripted show), THE MASKED SINGER: AFTER THE MASK and PRODIGAL SON.

FOX ranks as the #1 broadcast network on four nights of the week: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

Across platforms, FOX's total audience for regular original entertainment programming to date (9.2 million Total Viewers) is up +14% YOY, making 2019-20 the network's most-watched season in seven years (since 2012-13). FOX programming on Hulu is up +32% YOY.

STD Overall Network Ranker:

· #1 FOX (1.7/8; 2,188 A18-49 MC), up +13% YOY

· #2 NBC (1.3/7; 1,711 A18-49 MC), down -19% YOY

· #3 ABC (1.1/6; 1,435 A18-49 MC), down -15% YOY

· #4 CBS (1.0/5; 1,353 A18-49 MC), down -33% YOY

STD Entertainment Only Network Ranker:

· #1T FOX (1.1/5; 1,445 A18-49 MC), Flat YOY

· #1T ABC (1.1/6; 1,448 A18-49 MC), down -15% YOY

· #1T NBC (1.1/5; 1,363 A18-49 MC), down -21% YOY

· #4 CBS (0.9/5; 1,227 A18-49 MC), down -25% YOY

FOX's individual program performance highlights include:

· THE MASKED SINGER (3.2/16 L7, 10.8 million Total Viewers, 14.9 million multi-platform viewers), ranks as television's #1 entertainment series among Adults 18-49, with a double-digit advantage over its closest broadcast competitor, "This Is Us."

o THE MASKED SINGER's Season Three premiere post-Super Bowl LIV averaged a 9.4/41 L7 and 27.4 million viewers, MAKING IT television's #1 reality telecast in eight years (since 2/5/12, post-Super Bowl telecast of "The Voice," 17.3/40 L7, 39.7 million P2+).

· THE MASKED SINGER: AFTER THE MASK (1.4/7 L7, 5.6 million Total Viewers, 6.2 million multi-platform viewers) is the #1 new entertainment show among Women 18-34 (tie with LEGO MASTERS), and #3 among Adults 18-49 (tie), Adults 18-34, and Women 18-49.

· LEGO MASTERS (1.9/9 L7, 5.6 million Total Viewers, 9.3 million multi-platform) ranks as the season's #1 new entertainment series among Adults 18-49, Adults 18-34, Adults 35-49, Men 18-49, Women 18-34 (tie), Men 18-34 (tie), Men 35-49 and Teens.

o Its February premiere (2.5/12 L7) is 2019-20's #1 broadcast debut (excluding post-NFL) and #1 broadcast debut in over a year (since 1/7/19, NBC's AGT Champions 2.5/9 L7; excluding post-NFL).

o LEGO MASTERS' multi-platform average audience of 9.3 million viewers marks a +165% lift from L+SD, FOX's highest lift from Same Day for a reality series this season.

o LEGO MASTERS also is the season's #1 co-viewed entertainment series on broadcast among Adults 18-49 and Total Viewers.

· 9-1-1 (2.3/11 L7, 10.4 million Total Viewers, 15.6 million multi-platform) ranks as the season's #2 scripted series among Adults 18-49, Adults 25-54 and Adults 35-49, and #1 with Teens.

o It is Monday's #1 scripted entertainment program among Adults 18-49, Adults 18-34, Adults 25-54, Adults 35-49 and Teens.

o 9-1-1 earns FOX's largest Total Multiplatform audience this season, averaging 15.6 million Total Viewers, +128% from its Live + Same Day delivery.

· 9-1-1: LONE STAR (1.8/9 L7, 9.1 million Total Viewers, 13.1 million multi-platform) is this season's #1 new scripted program among Adults 18-49, Adults 18-34, Adults 25-54, Adults 35-49, Teens and their male/female components.

· PRODIGAL SON (1.4/6 L7, 5.8 million Total Viewers, 8.9 million multi-platform) ranks as this season's #2 new scripted program, after 9-1-1: LONE STAR.

o It posts a +162% lift in multi-platform audience from L+SD, with 8.9 million viewers.

· FOX's freshman series BLESS THE HARTS (0.9/4 L7, 2.4 million Total Viewers, 3.5 million multi-platform) ranks as the #1 new comedy among Adults 18-34, Men 18-49 and Men 18-34.

o DUNCANVILLE's series premiere is FOX's most-streamed animated debut on record and the network's most-streamed new comedy this season on Hulu and FOX NOW, averaging 1.0 million viewers.

· With last night's launch of ULTIMATE TAG, in Live + Same Day, FOX has this season's Top Six broadcast debuts (9-1-1: LONE STAR, LEGO MASTERS, AFTER THE MASK, ULTIMATE TAG, PRODIGAL SON and FLIRTY DANCING), the first network to do so in at least 30 years.

o FOX also has this season's four highest-rated unscripted debuts (LEGO MASTERS, AFTER THE MASK, ULTIMATE TAG and FLIRTY DANCING).

Prime Averages Source: Nielsen NTI. Most Current (L+7/L+3/L+SD) Broadcast Prime by network. Entertainment only excludes sports. 2019/20 Season to Date (9/23/19-5/20/20).

Program Averages and Rank Source: Nielsen Npower L+7. Original primetime programs; excludes repeats, specials, breakouts and sustained programming. 2019/20 Season to Date (9/23/19-5/10/20).

