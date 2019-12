RATINGS: FOX, MASKED SINGER Reclaim Demo Crown on Wednesday

FOX (4.672 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1) was back on top in adults 18-49 thanks to a new "The Masked Singer" (6.507 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.8, #1) followed by the premiere of "The Moodys" (3.288 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5) and a second "The Moodys" (2.386 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T8).

Second place then went to NBC (5.533 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2) with the "87th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center" (6.885 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #3) and a new "Making It" (2.829 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11).

Next up was CBS (5.498 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3) with originals from "Survivor: Island of the Idols" (6.861 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.2, #2) and "SEAL Team" (5.429 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #7) plus a repeat "SWAT" (4.203 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11).

Meanwhile, ABC (3.234 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) offered up fresh installments of "The Goldbergs" (4.081 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5), "Schooled" (3.106 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T8), "Modern Family" (3.789 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.9, #4), "Single Parents" (2.581 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T8) and "Stumptown" (2.922 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11).

And finally, The CW (0.694 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) rounded out the night with new episodes of "Riverdale" (0.702 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T14) and "Nancy Drew" (0.685 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T14).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+9.09% - Survivor: Island of the Idols

0.00% - MODERN FAMILY (vs. 11/20/19)

0.00% - SINGLE PARENTS (vs. 11/20/19)

0.00% - Stumptown (vs. 11/20/19)

0.00% - Riverdale (vs. 11/20/19)

0.00% - NANCY DREW (vs. 11/20/19)

-5.26% - THE MASKED SINGER (vs. 11/20/19)

-11.11% - THE GOLDBERGS (vs. 11/20/19)

-12.50% - SEAL Team

-14.29% - Schooled (vs. 11/20/19)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+20.00% - THE MASKED SINGER (vs. Empire)

0.00% - NANCY DREW (vs. All American)

-8.33% - 87th Annual CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER (vs. Chicago Med/Chicago Fire)

-12.50% - SEAL Team

-20.00% - Survivor: Island of the Idols

-25.00% - Single Parents

-28.57% - Stumptown (vs. A Million Little Things)

-30.77% - Modern Family

-33.33% - The Goldbergs

-33.33% - THE MOODYS - 9:00 (vs. Star)

-33.33% - Schooled (vs. American Housewife)

-50.00% - Riverdale

-50.00% - THE MOODYS - 9:30 (vs. Star)

-54.55% - MAKING IT (vs. Chicago PD)





Related Articles View More TV Stories