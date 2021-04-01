RATINGS: During the 1st Quarter 2021, ABC's THE VIEW Ranks No. 1 in Households and Total Viewers

ABC's "The View" delivered 2.967 million Total Viewers, 394,000 Women 25-54 and 270,000 Women 18-49 during the 1st Quarter 2021, based on Most Current Data from Nielsen Media Research.

"The View" improved on the year-ago quarter (1Q20) in Total Viewers (+8% - 2.967 million vs. 2.758) and Women 25-54 (+2% - 394,000 vs. 388,000).

For the 1st quarter, amongst all network and syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs, "The View" ranked No. 1 in Households (2.2 rtg) and Total Viewers (2.967 million), beating "Dr. Phil" (1.9 rtg and 2.551 million, respectively), "Live with Kelly and Ryan" (1.9 rtg. and 2.686 million, respectively) and NBC's "Today Third Hour" (1.7 rtg. and 2.362 million, respectively).

For the week of March 15, 2021, the most recent week including syndication, ABC's "The View" ranked No. 1 in Households and Total Viewers (2.0 rtg and 2.735 million, respectively), taking the top spot in all 26 weeks of original telecasts this season in Households and 25 of 26 weeks in Total Viewers. For the week, "The View" led "Live with Kelly and Ryan" (1.8 rtg and 2.531 million, respectively), "Dr. Phil" (1.6 rtg and 2.245 million, respectively) and NBC's "Today Third Hour" (1.6 rtg and 2.256 million, respectively) among the daytime network and syndicated talk shows and news programs. In fact, season to date, "The View" ranks No. 1 in Households and Total Viewers (2.2 rtg and 2.961 million, respectively) for the first time in its 24-year history at this point in the season.

"The View" averaged 2.589 million Total Viewers, 362,000 Women 25-54 and 259,000 Women 18-49 during the week of March 22, 2021, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research.

"The View" grew week to week in Women 18-49 (+1% - 259,000 vs. 256,000).

Season to date, "The View" is up compared to the same point last season in Total Viewers (+12% - 2.970 million vs. 2.658 million), delivering its most-watched season in 6 years-since the 2014-2015 season.

NOTE: On Tuesday (3/23/21), "The View" was retitled to "View" due to a special report on the Colorado supermarket shooting. "The View's" weekly averages are based on four days (Monday and Wednesday-Friday).