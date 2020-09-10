RATINGS: CBS, NBC Split Race in Demos, Viewers

See ratings highlights below.

Here are the highlights of the 16 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (9/9/20):

CBS (2.665 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #1) led the demo race last night thanks to a new "Big Brother 22" (3.935 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1) alongside the Wednesday premieres of "Love Island" (1.666 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) and "48 Hours Suspicion" (2.394 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T7).

NBC (2.712 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) was the most-watched network with its mix of "America's Got Talent" (5.217 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #2), "Inspire Change" (1.384 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12) and a repeat "Chicago Fire" (1.536 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12).

Next up was FOX (1.460 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #2) with repeats of "MasterChef" (1.418 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) and a second "MasterChef" (1.502 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3).

Meanwhile, ABC (1.609 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) served up its lineup of "The Goldbergs" (2.278 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3), "Black-ish" (1.602 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T7), "The Conners" (1.789 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T7), "American Housewife" (1.511 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T7), another "The Goldbergs" (1.261 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T7) and another "The Conners" (1.212 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12).

And finally, new episodes of "The 100" (0.589 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12) and "Coroner" (0.891 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.1, #16) on The CW (0.740 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the night.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - THE 100 (vs. 8/19/20)

0.00% - BIG BROTHER 22

0.00% - America's Got Talent

0.00% - Coroner

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - THE 100 (vs. Bulletproof)

0.00% - LOVE ISLAND (vs. SEAL TEAM (Repeat))

-9.09% - BIG BROTHER 22

-25.00% - 48 HOURS Suspicion (vs. SWAT (Repeat))

-50.00% - America's Got Talent

-50.00% - Coroner (vs. Hypnotize Me)

-75.00% - Inspire Change (vs. Songland)

Here are the highlights of the 13 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (9/11/19):

NBC (4.822 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T1) was the most-watched network on Wednesday thanks to a new "America's Got Talent" (8.436 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1) and the season finales of "Songland" (3.847 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T3) and "Hollywood Game Night" (2.182 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T7).

FOX (2.573 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T1) however shared in the demo honors with a new "MasterChef" (3.233 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T3) and the season finale of "BH90210" (1.913 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.7, #5).

Next up was CBS (3.405 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) with a new "Big Brother 21" (4.553 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #2) alongside repeats of "SEAL Team" (2.755 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T11) and "SWAT" (2.907 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T11).

Meanwhile, ABC (2.150 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) again opted for an all-repeat lineup of "The Goldbergs" (2.909 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #6), "Schooled" (2.111 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T7), "Modern Family" (2.027 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T7), "Single Parents" (1.590 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T11) and "Celebrity Family Feud" (2.130 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T7).

And finally, the season finale of "Bulletproof" (0.604 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #15) and a new "Hypnotize Me" (0.571 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #14) rounded out the night on The CW (0.587 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - Hypnotize Me

+25.00% - Hollywood Game Night

+16.67% - BH90210

0.00% - America's Got Talent

0.00% - BIG BROTHER 21

0.00% - Songland

0.00% - MasterChef

-50.00% - Bulletproof

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - HYPNOTIZE ME (vs. Supergirl (Repeat))

-20.00% - America's Got Talent

-21.43% - BIG BROTHER 21

-27.27% - Songland (vs. World of Dance)

-27.27% - MasterChef

-36.36% - BH90210 (vs. MasterChef)

-50.00% - Bulletproof (vs. Burden of Truth)

-54.55% - HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT (vs. World of Dance)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.4/4; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.1/6; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.3/4.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.4/3; "Late Show," 0.3/2; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.4/3.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 0.8/3 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 1.0/4 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 0.9/4. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.3/3 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.1/1.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.6/3 in metered-market households with an encore and a 0.2/2 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.

