RATINGS: CBS Dramas Pull in Front Among Viewers, Demos on Tuesday

CBS (10.809 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1) scored the top spot on Tuesday with its mix of a new "NCIS" (13.434 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1), the season finale of "FBI" (10.810 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.2, #2) and a new "FBI: Most Wanted" (8.184 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.9, #4).

NBC (3.767 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) was the silver draw with repeats of "Ellen's Game of Games" (4.821 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.0, #3) and "New Amsterdam" (2.921 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T9) plus the "NBC News Special Report: virus Pandemic" (3.560 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5).

Next up was ABC (2.653 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3) with second runs of "The Conners" (4.131 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5), "Bless This Mess" (2.612 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T11), "Mixed-ish" (2.301 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T11) and "Black-ish" (2.105 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T11) alongside a new "For Life" (2.383 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5).

Meanwhile, FOX (2.390 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3) offered up a repeat "The Resident" (2.191 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T9) and a new "Empire" (2.589 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5).

And finally, The CW (0.462 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed the evening with repeats of "The Flash" (0.564 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14) and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" (0.359 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+9.09% - FBI 0.00% - NCIS 0.00% - FOR LIFE -10.00% - FBI: MOST WANTED -14.29% - Empire -33.33% - NBC NEWS SPECIAL Report: virus Pandemic (vs. 3/19/20)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+33.33% - FBI +18.18% - NCIS +12.50% - FBI: MOST WANTED (vs. NCIS: New Orleans) 0.00% - Empire (vs. Mental Samurai) -14.29% - FOR LIFE (Vs. The Rookie) -25.00% - NBC NEWS SPECIAL Report: virus Pandemic (vs. The Village)





