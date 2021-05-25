RATINGS: BIG SKY Season Finale Scores Multiweek Highs

The season one finale of ABC's "Big Sky" grew over the series' prior week telecast by 10% in Total Viewers (5.7 million vs. 5.2 million) to score a 5-week high and by 14% among Adults 18-49 (0.8/6 vs. 0.7/5) to hit a 4-week high in the Live+3 Day ratings - since 4/13/21 and 4/20/21, respectively.

Spiking by +2.71 million viewers over its Live+Same Day average, ABC's "Big Sky" season finale was Tuesday's No. 1 gainer in TV playback in Total Viewers after 3 days of delayed viewing.

The freshman ABC drama also grew by +100% among Adults 18-49 from Live+Same Day to Live+3 Day.

ABC's "Big Sky" ranked as the No. 1 program in Tuesday's 10 p.m. hour with Adults 18-49 (0.8/6-tie).

Photo Credit: ABC/Darko Sikman