RATINGS: BIG BROTHER Tops Charts for CBS on Thursday

CBS (5.250 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T1) was the top draw on another NFL disrupted Thursday with its mix of "The Big Bang Theory" (5.678 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.0, #5), "Young Sheldon" (5.718 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T2), "Big Brother 21" (6.142 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.4, #1) and "FBI" (3.909 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T8).

FOX (4.602 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T1) then shared in the demo honors with encores of "MasterChef" (4.604 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T2) and "Spin the Wheel" (4.600 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T2).

Next up was ABC (3.987 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T3) with a repeat "Holey Moley" (4.258 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T6) followed by a new "Reef Break" (4.284 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T6) and a second "Reef Break" (3.418 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T11).

Meanwhile, NBC (3.918 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T3) served up second runs of "The Wall" (4.679 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T8), "Hollywood Game Night" (3.776 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T8) and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (3.301 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T11).

And finally, new episdoes of "The Outpost" (1.235 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T13) and "Two Sentence Horror Stories" (1.213 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T13) plus a repeat "Two Sentence Horror Stories" (1.075 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T13) rounded out the night on The CW (1.189 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - Reef Break

+50.00% - Two Sentence Horror Stories

+7.69% - BIG BROTHER 21v 0.00% - The Outpost

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (vs. THE ORIGINALS (Repeat))

0.00% - REEF BREAK - 9:00 (vs. Take Two)

-22.22% - BIG BROTHER 21

-25.00% - REEF BREAK - 10:00 (vs. Take Two)

-25.00% - THE OUTPOST (vs. Supernatural (Repeat))





