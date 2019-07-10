RATINGS: ANDI MACK Scores New Summer Highs Ahead of Its Series Finale

Three weeks before its series finale, Disney Channel's "Andi Mack" grew for the 2nd straight week to its best telecast of the summer among Kids 6-11 (+13%-275,000/1.15 rating vs. 243,000/1.01 rating). In addition, "Andi Mack" soared by 26% over the previous week to a new summer high in Tweens 9-14 (282,000/1.16 rating vs. 223,000/0.92 rating).

"Andi Mack" ranked as the No. 1 TV program of the week to date among Tweens 9-14 and won its Friday 8:00 p.m. time slot in both Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14.

Created and executive produced by acclaimed writer Terri Minsky ("Lizzie McGuire"), "Andi Mack" is a contemporary coming-of-age story about a relatable girl who's trying to determine where she fits in and the many amazing ways she can live her life. On the eve of her 13th birthday, Andi learns that her older sister, Bex, is actually her mother. This revelation puts Andi on an unfamiliar path of self-discovery which she navigates with the help of her loving albeit complicated family; her two best friends, Cyrus and Buffy; and her middle school crush, Jonah Beck. Along the way, Andi learns that sometimes the unexpected is what makes life great.

Source: The Nielsen Company, National U.S. Live + 3 Day Program Ratings for 7/5/19, Week of 7/1=7/1-7/5/19, or as dated.





